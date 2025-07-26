Joe Gomez has flown back to Liverpool early after injury blow

Joe Gomez has returned to Liverpool from Hong Kong after suffering a minor injury in another untimely setback for the defender.

Gomez was set for an important summer after a season derailed by a persistent hamstring injury, but he has now been forced to leave the club’s pre-season tour early.

Liverpool announced Gomez had flown back early due to a minor Achilles injury to leave Arne Slot with only two fit senior centre-backs.

Explaining the issue to Liverpoolfc.com, Slot said: “He was, of course, with us for the first part of the week, but he had some Achilles problems.

“We thought it was better to assess it back in England and for him to work on him to come back to the team, probably in more ideal circumstances for him than be part of the group that every time goes out.

“So, we decided to let him go back to England. But we hope and expect to have him back soon.”

The 28-year-old had played 45 minutes in friendlies against Preston and Stoke this summer and was expected to feature prominently against AC Milan and Yokohama FM.

He was notably absent from sessions during Liverpool’s time in Hong Kong, and the reason why is now evident, with the AXA now seen as the best place for his recovery ahead of the new season.

It is an untimely blow for Gomez and the club, who are in the market for a new centre-back this summer having sanctioned the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi is the leading candidate, and he missed his side’s friendly against Crawley Town on Friday due to what Oliver Glasner described as a “very small injury.”

Although links to the centre-back have grown quiet amid news of Alexander Isak’s desire to move to Anfield, Liverpool are still viewed as favourites to land the England international.

It has been mooted that Palace would eventually agree a deal in the region of £40 million, as there will be an eagerness to cash in before he is available on a free transfer next summer.

Gomez was one of eight members of the touring party left out entirely against AC Milan, including Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz amid ongoing transfer interest.

The match, meanwhile, comes too early for new signing Hugo Ekitike having only arrived on Thursday, while Alexis Mac Allister is not ready to feature as he continues to work back to full fitness.