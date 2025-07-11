Jordan Henderson is set to return to the Premier League after terminating his contract at Ajax, which means his first clash with Liverpool will come in October.

Henderson will sign a two-year contract with Brentford after undergoing a medical on Friday, according to widespread reports.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein are among those to detail the former Liverpool captain’s decision to join a new-look Bees squad.

It comes after the departure of captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal along with head coach Thomas Frank’s exit to Tottenham and further interest in the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Joyce writes that Porto – now managed by ex-Ajax head coach Francesco Farioli – were among the others interested along with “a number of clubs in England and Europe.”

However, as explained by Ornstein, “making a comeback to England was his priority” after two seasons away following his controversial move from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq in 2023.

The transfer is expected to be formalised in the coming days but an announcement could be postponed to next week “out of respect to former team-mate Diogo Jota and his family.”

Brentford begin their Premier League campaign – a first under Frank’s replacement Keith Andrews – away to Nottingham Forest on August 17.

Their first meeting with Liverpool will be at home on the weekend of October 25, raising the prospect of an on-field reunion for Henderson and the club he captained.

The reverse fixture at Anfield will then take place on the final day of the season, with a 4pm kickoff on Sunday, May 24.

Henderson’s motivation to return to the Premier League will no doubt be influenced by the upcoming World Cup and his recall to the England setup by Thomas Tuchel.

The 35-year-old was brought back into the Three Lions squad earlier this year after being left out for the entirety of 2024 – including last summer’s Euros – by Tuchel’s predecessor Gareth Southgate.

During 18 months at Ajax, Henderson made 57 appearances in all competitions, being named captain, but both seasons ended in disappointment as PSV Eindhoven won and retained the Eredivisie at the Amsterdam club’s expense.

Brentford have already signed one of Henderson’s former teammates in Caoimhin Kelleher, who left Liverpool for £18 million in June, while they have also brought in attacking midfielder Antoni Milambo and right-back Michael Kayode.