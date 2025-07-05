Jose Mourinho has paid a touching tribute to Diogo Jota, a “really nice guy” who “was not from this generation.”

Jota and his brother Andre were laid to rest on Saturday as the outpouring of tributes for the brothers continued across the world of sport and beyond.

Liverpool’s No.20 touched the lives of many, always with a smile and as humble as they come, and Mourinho’s tribute made sure to encapsulate that.

“When people leave this world, normally we all say ‘such a nice guy’. Diogo was really a nice guy,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“He had my agent (Jorge Mendes), so of course I knew a lot about him. And people in Liverpool know what I’m saying is true.

“He is a kid that nothing was easy for him, he had to fight to arrive where he arrived.”

Jota was a player who enjoyed snooker, darts, horse racing and playing computer games including Football Manager and FIFA.

The 28-year-old did not seek the limelight or celebrity lifestyle – a humble, family man with three young children and a childhood sweetheart as his partner.

“He was not from this generation,” Mourinho aptly commented. “He was not chasing protagonism, the protagonism that found him was because of his talent.

“Three kids without a dad, a young woman without her husband, the parents lose both sons…it’s crazy. It’s difficult to understand. Maybe one day we will understand, but not now.”

Mourinho drew on personal experience when reflecting on Jota’s tragic death, with former player Rui Filipe having passed during his time as assistant manager at Porto in 1994.

“It happened with me many, many years ago when I was working with Mr Robson at Porto,” he said. “One of our boys, a loved boy, died in a car crash.

“The team were champions and instead of the boys suffering alone, it was like the group suffered together and tried to fight for his memory.

“It was a boy Rui Filipe and we were champions, I think, for him.

“In Liverpool, they’re going to suffer together, also the fans. The club is a fantastic club. I think they are deciding to take away the shirt number 20.

“He will always be at Anfield, he will always be part of the family and maybe they lose a player but maybe they win even more soul than what they have.”

Jota and his brother were laid to rest at a funeral in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal on Saturday, following a wake on Friday.

Liverpool players, past and present, and staff were in attendance for the service with Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson carrying flower tributes in honour of both brothers.