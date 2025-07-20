➔ SUPPORT US
PITTSBURGH - Friday, July 26, 2024: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis Balompié at the Acrisure Stadium on day three of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Three new contract hints as Liverpool youngsters thrash Celtic 8-0

Liverpool U21s kicked off pre-season with an 8-0 thrashing of Celtic at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday, with much to take from the squad Rob Page was able to use.

Liverpool U21s 8-0 Celtic U21s

Pre-season friendly, AXA Training Centre
July 19, 2025

Scorers: Gordon x2, Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Beck x2, Figueroa, Cannonier

Page took charge of his first non-competitive game for the Reds, following his appointment as manager last month.

The former Wales boss couldn’t have asked for a much better maiden outing, with Liverpool’s youngsters romping to victory against Celtic.

There was a strong look to the Reds’ first-half starting lineup, with Owen Beck, Luca Stephenson and Lewis Koumas all featuring.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Wednesday, October 23, 2024: Liverpool's captain Amara Nallo during the UEFA Youth League Matchday 3 game between RB Leipzig Under-19's and Liverpool FC Under-19's at Stadion am Cottaweg. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

None of the trio, as well as Amara Nallo, are involved in Liverpool’s tour of Asia.

Loan or permanent moves are expected for all of the above, in order to continue their development, and the same applies to Rhys Williams, Isaac Mabaya, Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon, James Balagizi and Oakley Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Terence Miles, Kareem Ahmed and Figueroa are expected to sign new deals, while Lucky already extending his stay at Anfield.

• READ: Liverpool agree new long-term contract for young defender

Saturday’s thumping of Celtic was never in doubt, with Gordon opening the scoring from close range on the 15-minute mark, after Wellity Lucky’s header was kept out.

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A curled effort from the exciting Kieran Morrison doubled Liverpool’s advantage soon after, with Gordon laying on the assist this time.

The goals kept flowing during a dominant first half, with Trent Kone-Doherty and Beck finding the net, before Gordon won and scored a penalty to make it 5-0.

A sixth goal arrived before half-time, courtesy of left-back Beck, who impressed on loan at Championship side Blackburn last season.

A much-changed Liverpool team took to the field in the second half, but the Reds’ lead still grew, with Keyrol Figueroa scoring with an hour on the clock.

Cannonier completed the scoring late in the day, following good work from Balagizi, whose trial at Osters IF came to nothing.

HARROGATE, ENGLAND - Monday, September 23, 2024: Liverpool's Oakley Cannonier during the English Football League Trophy Northern Group E match between Harrogate Town AFC and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Wetherby Road. The game ended 1-1. Harrogate won 4-2 on penalties. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It will be interesting to see what happens with Liverpool’s young players between now and the end of the transfer window, with plenty of moves away expected.

Arne Slot hasn’t been as a big an advocate of youth as Jurgen Klopp was, and it is hard to see where many of those mentioned above will feature.

Liverpool U21s first half XI: Misciur; Mabaya, Lucky, Williams, Beck; Stephenson, Pilling, Koumas; Gordon, Morrison, Kone-Doherty

Liverpool U21s second half XI: Misciur; Miles, Pinnington, Nallo, Davidson (Pitt 80′); Trueman, Ramsay, Laffey; Figueroa, Ahmed (Balagizi 70′), Onanuga (Cannonier 70′)

