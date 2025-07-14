Kostas Tsimikas hints at his intention to stay at Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas may be facing more competition than ever in the left-back spot this season, but the Greek has hinted that he intends to stay at Liverpool.

The £45 million signing of Milos Kerkez has thrown Liverpool’s left-back pecking order into doubt, with it widely expected that at least one will leave.

Andy Robertson was a surprise candidate amid interest from Atletico Madrid, but with that now subsided it appears as though the Scot could instead stay as one of Arne Slot‘s leaders.

That has led to speculation that Tsimikas – who has attracted interest from the likes of Leeds, Valencia and Lille – could be the one to move on this summer.

However, writing on Instagram after his start in the 3-1 win over Preston to kick off pre-season on Sunday, the 29-year-old hinted that he was looking to remain on Merseyside.

“Szn 6 ep.1,” he wrote, looking ahead to his sixth campaign at Liverpool.

While it is far from conclusive it does suggest Tsimikas is at least planning to stay, with his outing at Deepdale only “episode one” in another long season.

This follows an interview with Greek outlet Sport 24 last month that saw the left-back admit he “would definitely like to play more” but with an acceptance that his role at an elite club means more.

“It’s definitely a temptation to play more, but for me, the 27 to 29 games I play every year in all competitions are more than playing 40 for another team and in another league,” Tsimikas said.

“Here I am on the Broadway of football.

“I’m happy here, for five years I’ve always been happy with these players I had by my side and with the jersey I wore.

“It’s very difficult to reach such a level, to play in 27 games in a season with a Liverpool shirt.

“If you think about it, not all players play 50 games, some play 50, others 10, others play five. I think 27 games I played on average over the last four years is a good number.

“I would definitely like to play more, but from then on in this league, with this team I was always happy and I always gave my best, so I was OK with the games I played.”

Clearly, unless there are plans to convert Robertson to the centre-back role he filled against Preston – which is highly unlikely at this stage – something will have to give in Slot’s left-back ranks.

Kerkez will be the long-term first choice, which leaves the experienced Robertson and long-time backup Tsimikas vying for the role of competition.

Liverpool can, of course, await offers for either of the pair before any decisions are made – and it could be that Slot is content with heading into 2025/26 with all three in tow for the time being.