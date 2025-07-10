Liverpool accept world-record bid for forward Olivia Smith

Liverpool have accepted a world-record bid for women’s forward Olivia Smith, with the 20-year-old set to depart Merseyside after just one season.

Smith joined the Reds from Sporting CP for around £200,000 – a club-record fee – in July 2024 and went on to become arguably their most important player.

After Liverpool finished seventh in the Women’s Super League with manager Matt Beard sacked in February, it comes as no surprise that the Canadian has attracted interest.

But few may have expected a world-record bid from Arsenal worth upwards of £1 million, which according to the Guardian the club have now accepted.

If Smith makes the switch to Arsenal as anticipated, the fee will break the record for a single transfer in women’s football, set in January when United States centre-back Naomi Girma joined Chelsea for around £900,000.

The young winger made 20 appearances in her debut season in the Women’s Super League, scoring six times, and often found herself forced off through injury as opponents targeted her with fierce tackles.

It led manager Beard to make a number of complaints over the treatment of Liverpool’s No. 11, though it also served as a marker of how dangerous she is.

Smith could follow former Liverpool vice-captain Taylor Hinds to north London, with the 26-year-old joining Arsenal on a free transfer earlier this month.

Arsenal also secured another major signing in England international Chloe Kelly, who made the switch from Man City at the start of July after a loan spell.

Liverpool are considered close to appointing a new head coach in former Man City manager Gareth Taylor, but if he does join he could find himself without many of what he would have considered his best players.

Midfielder Fuka Nagano is also yet to agree a new contract after her previous deal expired on July 1, with Man United interested in a free transfer.

Captain Niamh Fahey announced her retirement at the end of the season while Liverpool released Yana Daniels, Jas Matthews and Teagan Micah.