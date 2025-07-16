Liverpool have launched an impressive ‘Champions’ exhibition inside the club museum at Anfield to commemorate their 20th league title.

Arne Slot guided the Reds to an unexpected but deserved league title last season, ending a generational wait for the trophy to be lifted in front of fans at Anfield.

It added another impressive chapter to the club’s already iconic storybook, and a new exhibition has been launched at the museum to celebrate the title success.

The new additions include a ’20 Times’ trophy display, an innovative hologram, plus tokens that tell the story of a memorable season – including kits, match balls, programmes and more.

Anfield’s newest exhibition had an understated launch in the aftermath of Diogo Jota‘s tragic passing alongside his brother, Andre, who are commemorated within the museum.

The club’s museum curator, Mark Platt, revealed details of the launch earlier this week, writing on LinkedIn: “Our brand new ‘Champions’ exhibition opened at the Liverpool Football Club Museum today.

“Due to the recent tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, it was an understandably low key launch.

“But hopefully there’ll be plenty for visitors to enjoy during the coming weeks and months, including a unique ‘20 Times’ trophy display and innovative new hologram, as we commemorate a season we’ll never forget.”

The latest installation at the museum comes after it was enhanced and revamped last summer, with new immersive features added to celebrate players and managers across different eras.

Fans can take a walk down memory lane as the club’s story from the past to the present is depicted through memorabilia, silverware and interactive displays.

With several spaces, there is plenty to immerse yourself in, even if you have previously made a trip to the museum.

You can book your LFC tour and museum visit, here.

* Images via Mark Platt (LinkedIn)