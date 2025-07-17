Hugo Ekitike is considered Liverpool’s alternative if they fail to sign Alexander Isak, with the club “advancing” in talks and “willing to pay more” than Newcastle.

Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward Ekitike has found himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between Liverpool and Newcastle.

After contact was made over a possible deal for Isak this week, both clubs have also pushed ahead with talks for the Frenchman.

For Liverpool, Ekitike is seen as their backup option if an ambitious pursuit of Isak falls through; for Newcastle, the 23-year-old is their No. 1 target.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, Liverpool are set to hold further talks with Frankfurt on Thursday with the situation “advancing.”

It is stressed that any deal “depends on [the] final decision by Newcastle” regarding Isak, but the Reds are “progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike.”

The situation is widely perceived as a power play from Liverpool as they position themselves to break the British transfer record again to sign Newcastle‘s No. 14 for around £130 million.

But they are clearly also ensuring everything is in order if they are required to sanction a deal for Ekitike instead.

“Willing to pay more” – Ekitike “would like to join”

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims on X that Liverpool are “willing to pay more than what Newcastle have offered” and “Frankfurt have been informed about it.”

Newcastle saw a £70 million bid rejected earlier this month while Frankfurt are seeking a fee “closer to [his] release clause of £86 million,” reports the Times‘ Martin Hardy.

Romano reports that there has been “no new proposal” from Newcastle as of yet, though talks are said to be ongoing between the two sides.

Meanwhile Plettenberg has added that “Eintracht [are] feeling that Ekitike would like to join Liverpool.”

Liverpool have already spent £216 million this summer on Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili and young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi, with Freddie Woodman also brought in on a free transfer.

Clearly Fenway Sports Group are willing to break the £300 million barrier, with the club on course for the Premier League‘s second-biggest single-window spend ever.

That they are held up as competitors to Newcastle is something of a misnomer, as though Liverpool are eager to do a deal for the Magpies’ centre-forward they appear to be dominating the market as they search for their next No. 9.