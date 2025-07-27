Liverpool agree £65m Luis Diaz deal with Bayern Munich

Liverpool have now formally agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for forward Luis Diaz, who will soon depart their pre-season camp in Japan to undergo a medical.

Bayern reignited talks with earlier this week after seeing their first bid for the Colombian turned down, having previously been informed he was not for sale.

With more encouragement to progress with the deal, the Bundesliga champions improved on their initial £59 million offer and have now struck an agreement.

This Is Anfield understands Liverpool have accepted an offer worth €75 million (£65.6m) and will now permit Diaz to leave their pre-season tour within the next 24 hours.

Diaz had travelled with the squad to Japan earlier on Sunday but did so with the understanding that talks between the two clubs were advancing.

Such was the progress made that Arne Slot agreed to leave his No. 7 out of Saturday’s friendly against AC Milan in Hong Kong, with the 28-year-old also having not featured against either Preston or Stoke earlier in pre-season.

His exit will come three-and-a-half years after his initial £37.5 million move from Porto, having made an immediate impact at Liverpool.

He went on to win the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup (twice) and Community Shield during his time with the club, as well as reaching the 2022 Champions League final.

Bayern have been eager to lock down a new elite left-sided attacker this summer and saw attempts to sign Florian Wirtz and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams both fall through.

Diaz’s decision to leave Liverpool for Germany comes despite talks over a new contract, with the situation reaching an impasse and the club communicating in June that he would not be offered an extension.

His current contract expires in 2027, by which point he would be 30, and there is a clear desire for regeneration within the Liverpool attack this summer.

While Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract it could be that Cody Gakpo is the only other senior forward to stay with the club from last season’s squad.

Along with Diaz, Liverpool are also expected to sanction the sales of Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, with Hugo Ekitike already brought in from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £79 million.

Diaz made 148 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 41 goals and assisting 16.