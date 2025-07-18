Liverpool have agreed a new long-term contract with young defender Wellity Lucky, who has already been involved in first-team training under Arne Slot.

Lucky’s previous terms with the club were due to expire this summer but the club confirmed in June that he was one of eight players offered a new deal.

After talks with Liverpool’s hierarchy the 19-year-old and his representatives were able to strike an agreement on a three-year contract, This Is Anfield has learned.

Liverpool are set to announce his extension in due course with Lucky poised to take up a key role with the U21s in 2025/26.

While Lucky is expected to garner interest in a loan move the intention is for him to stay until January before a decision is then made.

The centre-back’s commitment to the club comes after involvement in the buildup to the Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven in January.

Lucky was not named in the matchday squad for that 3-2 loss but took part in sessions at the AXA Training Centre as Slot worked with a rotated group.

Born in Spain, he joined Liverpool at U13s level and progressed through the ranks before signing his first professional contract in 2023.

Last season he made 17 appearances for the U21s and as an ever-present for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League, as partner to Amara Nallo.

Though pre-season began at the academy early in July, Lucky has worked his way back from injury and continued to develop throughout the summer with regular training under coach Yannick Lufakalyo.

He can therefore look to hit the ground running when the Premier League 2 season starts, with Liverpool due to learn their fixture list for 2025/26 next month.

Lucky will work under a new head coach in Rob Page, who takes over from Barry Lewtas this summer in his first job since leaving his role as Wales manager.

He will join a talented group of centre-backs including Nallo, Carter Pinnington and last season’s U18s captain Lucas Pitt.