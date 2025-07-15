Liverpool have added a new face to their goalkeeper coaching ranks after two key departures this summer, with Colin Stewart joining from Rangers.

Another overhaul of club staff was not expected this summer after the significant changes that unfolded in the wake of Jurgen Klopp‘s departure, but it has proven otherwise.

John Heitinga is now head coach at Ajax, new managers will be in place for the U18s and U21s, while goalkeeper coaches Fabian Otte and Claudio Taffarel were both surprise departures.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will now act as one of Arne Slot‘s assistants, with Xavi Valero assuming the role of head of first-team goalkeeper coaching.

And Liverpool have now announced the latter will be aided by Stewart, who joins from Rangers as the new goalkeeper development and pathway lead – a role Taffarel oversaw.

The legendary Brazilian ‘keeper was well-known for his close relationship and work with Alisson, but his remit also included the integration of academy goalkeepers.

He often remained on Merseyside when the first team travelled for games to train those not involved on matchdays, helping to aid their progress should they be called upon for senior action.

It is a role Stewart will now oversee after nine years at Rangers where he spent time leading their academy’s goalkeeping programme before moving up to first-team goalkeeper coach.

He will also be involved in the loan strategies for the club’s goalkeepers, maintaining close relations across the first team and U21s set-up.

Who is Colin Stewart?

The 45-year-old was a journeyman throughout his 15-year professional career as a goalkeeper after initially starting his career with Scottish Premier League club Kilmarnock.

Loans to several lower division clubs followed before a series of subsequent permanent transfers before he stepped into the world of coaching, he retired from playing in 2014.

Stewart also worked with the Scottish FA for more than a decade as a goalkeeping coach educator, delivering relevant courses across the country.

His LinkedIn profile reads: “In my coaching career, I have established a track record in player development, including elite international goalkeepers, and I am proficient in the design of creative coaching programmes to enhance this process at academy and first team level.

“I have accumulated coaching experience at club, European, and international level and been a key member of successful coaching teams. I am also a coach educator and mentor, who has contributed to the development of goalkeeper coaches.”