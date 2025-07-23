Liverpool announce new contract for young Egyptian striker

Liverpool have announced a new long-term contract for Egyptian forward Kareem Ahmed, whose previous deal had expired earlier in the summer.

Ahmed was one of the standout performers for Liverpool’s U18s last season and is set to step up as a regular for the U21s in the coming campaign.

The 18-year-old had been facing an uncertain future heading into the summer, however, having not agree a professional contract before the end of the season.

He had been one of 15 academy players whose terms were due to expire on July 1, though Liverpool confirmed they had offered him a new deal along with seven others.

Liverpool have now announced Ahmed has put pen to paper on his first professional contract, which is expected to tie him to the club until 2028.

Capable of playing in a variety of roles across the attack, Ahmed looks to be settling as a centre-forward who thrives dropping deep and combining play.

That could be particularly useful given the changes in new head coach Rob Page’s forward line this summer, with Lewis Koumas likely to head out on loan again and Jayden Danns potentially stepping up to the first team.

Kaide Gordon and Oakley Cannonier are also available as options up front but both are expected to depart before the end of the transfer window.

Ahmed could be one of Page’s regular starters, then, alternating with Keyrol Figueroa – another young forward whose new contract is set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

As revealed by This Is Anfield last week, U21s centre-back Wellity Lucky has signed a new three-year deal of his own having seen his previous terms expire on July 1.

Defenders Terence Miles and Emmanuel Airoboma are also believed to have signed fresh terms along with midfielder Michael Laffey.

There is uncertainty over the futures of midfielder Kyle Kelly and striker Ranel Young at this stage, however, with no update following contract offers from Liverpool.

The U21s have enjoyed a strong start to pre-season with an 8-0 victory over a Celtic academy side before a 1-1 draw with League One opposition in the form of Wigan.

Ahmed played 25 minutes in the thrashing of Celtic and is set to build up his game time in the coming weeks before the campaign begins in mid-August.