Liverpool have “lots of ideas” to honour Diogo Jota in the longer-term, but CEO Billy Hogan insists “it is early” and those will come “at the appropriate time.”

Jota’s tragic passing has understandably prompted an emotional response from those within the club and supporters around the world.

Thousands of tributes have been laid at sites outside both Anfield and Molineux, the home of the striker’s former club Wolves, with prominent figures from Liverpool paying their respects.

Among those to follow Arne Slot, Michael Edwards, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Jordan Henderson in laying flowers at Jota’s memorial along 97 Avenue was chief executive Hogan.

Speaking to the club’s official website after making his tribute on Wednesday, Hogan was asked about long-term plans to honour their former striker.

Many feel it is right to retire Jota’s No. 20 and there appears a recognition of that, though Liverpool will await “the appropriate time” to action any such proposals.

“It is early, it has obviously only been a few days. I think the most important thing in this process is that we want to make sure we are respecting the family,” Hogan explained.

“As a club, there’s been lots of ideas and certainly within the supporter base lots of ideas.

“That’s something we’ll take forward with the family and we want to have those conversations at the appropriate time.

“Obviously they have gone through an unimaginable situation over the course of the last several days.

“We certainly will, obviously, remember both Andre and Diogo and at the appropriate time we’ll make those plans clear.

“We’ve got the match on Sunday at Deepdale and we’ll of course remember them at that match.

“Then the tour, then we come back to Anfield and then the season starts, so we’re thinking about all of those moments.

“Of course, we want to make sure we do the right thing and appropriately remember both Andre and Diogo.”

The specifics of Liverpool and Preston’s tributes to Jota and his family – who also lost his brother Andre Silva in last week’s fatal car crash – on Sunday are as yet unknown.

But there will be a mindfulness towards those the brothers leave behind, including Jota’s new wife Rute and their three children.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to support each other and, most importantly, support Diogo and Andre’s family through this process,” Hogan continued.

At least three murals are in the works to honour Jota on streets around Anfield, with artists MurWalls already beginning their tribute with the help of fan messages at a site on Sybil Road, with a view of the Main Stand.