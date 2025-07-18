Liverpool have welcomed their class of 2025/26 with 10 new contracts for academy players, including a scholarship for Harvey Owen who has developed quickly since signing from Wolves.

Every year, Liverpool finalise a new intake of first-year scholars, as youngsters step up from the under-16s to the new level of under-18s football.

While there could be additions in the near future, 10 teenagers who are expected to feature in next season’s under-18s setup have been confirmed to have signed new contracts.

The step up from under-16s to under-18s is a big stride in young players’ careers, as this is when results become publicised and, at a club like Liverpool, your name begins to be known by fans.

Among the players awarded scholarships is the aforementioned defender Owen, who signed from Wolves for £800,000 in 2023.

As a 16-year-old, the centre-back has already played eight times for the under-18s but will have a new coach next season, with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson leaving for the role of assistant manager at Huddersfield.

Among those joining Owen will be Finn Inglethorpe, the 17-year-old son of academy director Alex Inglethorpe – he best be well-coached!

He isn’t just there for his name, though. Inglethorpe has been called up for England’s youth teams in the past and is a promising young forward.

The Liverpool scholarship intake 2025/26 pictured with Kenny Dalglish: DF: Harry Moran, Cameron Williams, Harvey Owen, Lucas Clarke, Lenix Conde, Ellis Hickman MD: Haydn Murray-Holme, AJ Yeguo, FWD: Finn Inglethorpe, La’more Forrester pic.twitter.com/fupTvUNjdQ — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) July 18, 2025

While positions can be fluid in the players’ academy years, a disproportionately large number of defenders have been offered deals, with Arne Slot and Kenny Dalglish present on the day.

Harry Moran, Cameron Williams, Lucas Clarke, Lenix Conde, Ellis Hickman and Owen have all agreed contracts, while midfielders Haydn Murray-Holme and AJ Yeguo have also signed deals.

Joining Inglethorpe in the attacking department is La’more Forrester, who has played twice already for the under-18s and has played a part in England youth teams.

Who will manage Liverpool Under-18s?

With the departure of both the under-18s’ coach, Bridge-Wilkinson, and the under-21s’ manager, Barry Lewtas, there has been an overhaul in staff at the academy this summer.

Former Wales boss Rob Page has been appointed to replace Lewtas, but no official announcement has yet been made regarding the under-18s position.

We do know, however, that the Reds are set to hire Simon Wiles to the role, according to the Athletic‘s James Pearce.

Wiles will move after less than a year at Man United, having taken charge of their under-14s and under-15s last season after joining from Salford City.

The 40-year-old, who has been coaching for over a decade, has experience from first-team coaching roles at Fleetwood Town and Salford. He also sat in the dugout on an interim basis for both clubs.

If he joins Liverpool as anticipated, Wiles will work alongside new assistant Anthony Ryan, who has been promoted from the under-15s staff.