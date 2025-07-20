Liverpool have confirmed their 29-man squad that will travel to Asia for their pre-season tour in Hong Kong and Japan, but there’s no Federico Chiesa involved.

As the club set course for the Far East, Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and all the main attractions will be on the chartered flight to Asia on Sunday night.

The headline omissions are those of forward Chiesa and youngster Jayden Danns, who was expected to go on the tour but wasn’t involved in Sunday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke.

Chiesa, who had played and scored in that friendly on Sunday afternoon, is left out with what reporters have been told is a “minor issue.”

Alexis Mac Allister is included after missing out so far following the injury that affected him at the end of last season. He returned to individual training at the end of the week.

Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton join the squad after their exploits for England Under-21s this summer.

Confirmed pre-season tour squad Goalkeepers: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Pecsi, Misciur Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Frimpong, Kerkez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Stephenson Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Nyoni, Morton, Elliott, Mac Allister Forwards: Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Doak, Ngumoha

There are five goalkeepers among the squad, with the three new signings, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi, joining Alisson and youngster Kornel Misciur.

In defence, there’s a lack of centre-backs with just three – Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez – named.

That means Andy Robertson could get more minutes at centre-back, while Kostas Tsimikas also played there in Sunday’s 5-0 win over Stoke City.

• REPORT: Florian Wirtz ‘debuts’ and Darwin Nunez scores hat-trick in Liverpool friendly win

Luis Diaz is included despite being left out vs. Stoke and his future extremely uncertain having reportedly told the club he wishes to leave.

Ben Doak also travels, although the young winger is also expected to depart the club this summer.

With Diaz, Doak, Elliott, Morton and Darwin Nunez there are five players who likely will leave the Reds.

Ekitike to join squad later

Hugo Ekitike, having agreed to sign from Eintracht Frankfurt, should join up with the squad once his transfer is completed in the coming days.

Liverpool have two fixtures to play on their tour. First up, they face AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday, before heading to Japan to play against Yokohama FM on July 30.

Upon their return, Liverpool then have an Anfield double-header against Athletic Bilbao (August 4), before rounding off pre-season with the Community Shield, against Crystal Palace, on August 10.

* You can follow all Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies live with All Red Video, the new video offering from the club that replaces LFCTV. Purchase All Red Video here.