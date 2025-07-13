Liverpool confirm temporary shirt numbers for 6 new signings

Liverpool have confirmed their six new signings so far this summer will be wearing temporary shirt numbers in pre-season.

The Reds play their first of six warmup games on Sunday as they take on Championship side Preston.

It will bring an opportunity for six new players to make their unofficial debuts, with fans able to see them in action for the first time.

However with Liverpool’s new kit deal with Adidas yet to kick in due to their previous terms with Nike, the club haven’t assigned those summer arrivals permanent squad numbers.

Instead, the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez will wear temporary numbers throughout these early pre-season friendlies.

As confirmed by the club, these are:

Giorgi Mamardashvili – 55

Freddie Woodman – 56

Milos Kerkez – 57

Florian Wirtz – 58

Jeremie Frimpong – 59

Armin Pecsi – 60

Liverpool have made this announcement to avoid any confusion ahead of those players taking to the field for the first time – and ensure fans don’t order the current Nike kits with the wrong numbers.

Instead there will likely be a further update around August 1, when their contract with Adidas begins, allowing supporters to not only see and purchase next season’s kits but also add the correct numbers.

The following numbers are currently vacant: 6, 12, 13, 15, 16, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30

There could be further changes to shirt numbers in the existing squad, with Conor Bradley possibly due for a switch from his No. 84.

That would reflect the Northern Irishman’s place in the first-team squad, having worn the No. 84 since his promotion from the academy ranks when youngsters are given the next available number.

Liverpool have formally retired Diogo Jota’s No. 20 shirt across all age groups and teams, meaning no player will ever wear the number again.