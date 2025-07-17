Liverpool confirm world-record transfer of forward Olivia Smith

Liverpool Women forward Olivia Smith has left the club for Arsenal in a world-record transfer, with the 20-year-old departing after less than a year.

Smith joined the Reds from Sporting CP in a £200,000 deal in July 2024, going on to become one of the most important players at the club.

After a campaign that saw her score nine goals in 25 games, the Canadian has now left Merseyside to join Arsenal.

Liverpool confirmed the news on Thursday, with BBC Sport‘s Emma Sanders among those to report that it is worth a world-record fee in excess of £1 million.

The deal also includes a sell-on clause which could benefit the club if Smith moves again, while the forward has signed a four-year contract.

Smith’s departure is a major disappointment for Liverpool but clearly it was impossible to turn down an offer that breaks the transfer record for women’s football.

That record was previously set in January when United States centre-back Naomi Girma joined Chelsea for around £900,000.

The transfer comes at a time of considerable change in Liverpool’s women’s setup, not least with former Man City coach Gareth Taylor poised to arrive as head coach.

Vice-captain Taylor Hinds has also joined Arsenal this summer on a free transfer, while captain Niamh Fahey announced her retirement at the end of a season that saw manager Matt Beard sacked midway through.

Liverpool released Yana Daniels, Jas Matthews and Teagan Micah at the start of this month and are yet to agree a new contract with midfielder Fuka Nagano, whose previous deal has now expired.

Arsenal finished second in last season’s Women’s Super League as well as winning the Champions League, meaning they head into the new campaign defending the trophy.

Speaking on her move to north London, Smith told Arsenal‘s official website: “It’s a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal.

“It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.”

Liverpool have already announced their first signing of the summer for the women’s side, with midfielder Kirsty Maclean joining from Rangers.