Liverpool fans call for Diogo Jota’s number 20 shirt to be retired

Liverpool fans have called for the club to retire Diogo Jota‘s No. 20 shirt after his tragic passing.

Liverpool Football Club is in a state of mourning after the tragic passing of one of our own, with Jota confirmed to have died alongside his brother on July 3.

During five seasons at Anfield, Jota gifted us with moments that will forever be cherished and etched in club history, not to mention a song that will long reverberate around the stands.

The 28-year-old wore the No. 20 across 182 games and fans across social media have called for the club to retire the shirt in honour of the Portuguese:

Rest in Peace you wee legend. Retire his shirt. Never stop singing his name.

Wearing No.20 while winning No.20… ? Retire the number, it's the most fitting time.

Absolutely incomprehensiblly devastating for his family. It can all just be over in seconds, it's so easy to forget that. He was a footballer to us but a husband, son, brother and father first. Retire his number. Sing his song at every game. Forever our number 20. Christ. ?

We'll sing this louder than ever now. We MUST retire the Number 20 shirt #LFC

There should be a 20 patch on the sleeve of every Liverpool shirt next season.

Football is the most unimportant thing right now, but I hope Liverpool retire number 20. It would feel wrong for most supporters seeing anyone else wear it after the tragic loss of Diogo Jota – but mainly as a sign of respect and gratitude for everything he did and who he was.

It would be a fitting gesture to honour Jota’s legacy at the club and recognition of his contributions on and off the pitch.

It would be a first for Liverpool, with the club having never previously retired any shirt number.

Jota arrived in 2020, wore the No. 20 and helped the club lift their 20th league title – it is a number synonymous with him.

Nevertheless, his time at the club will always be remembered and in the wake of the devastating news there were plenty of touching tributes to the player and the man:

4 years ago when my lad was at his lowest, Diogo took the time to record this for him and it helped more than he will ever know. It was a small task, but it meant to so much and I would have loved to have thanked for him personally for it. Thank you Diogo ??

Remember sitting down with Diogo Jota last summer in Philadelphia and the one thing that struck me is that he seemed like a normal guy. No ego, no thinking he was God's gift. Just a genuine person, a gentleman. All of his team-mates loved him. And just 28, man… truly awful. ?

RIP Diogo & André ?? ? Heart is shattering into the tiniest pieces thinking about the family and loved ones having to process this double loss of life. Sending them all the strength, comfort, and light in the world. Diogo Jota's "shot maps should be hung up in a museum" but…

Probably my favourite Jota goal, and one of my best Anfield moments full stop. 3-0 up after 15 minutes, blew it with them equalising in injury time, and straight from the restart Jota did this. I was right behind it on the Kop. Utter bedlam. Diogo ??

pic.twitter.com/Q181cjMiDs — Seán (@shornKOOMINS) July 3, 2025

It was always a genuine pleasure watching Diogo Jota play football. A beautifully intricate technician, capable of moments of magic that will live long in the memory of not just Anfield or Molineux, but the Premier League and beyond. A stunning player who will be sorely missed.

If a legacy is defined by the memories you have given to others , then Jota's legacy is one of pure joy, togetherness and spirit Thank you Diogo for everything, you allowed us all to dream Always a wolf ??

So many memories of Diogo Jota but Arsenal away in 2022 will always stand out as one of the great ones. He was the star that night in the absence of Salah and Mane. And on so many more occasions. People will remember how you made them feel. RIP Diogo ??

Forever a Red, always our No. 20. Rest in peace, Diogo.