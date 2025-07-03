➔ SUPPORT US
Diogo Jota 1996-2025
DIOGO JOTA

1996-2025

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool fans call for Diogo Jota’s number 20 shirt to be retired

Liverpool fans have called for the club to retire Diogo Jota‘s No. 20 shirt after his tragic passing.

Liverpool Football Club is in a state of mourning after the tragic passing of one of our own, with Jota confirmed to have died alongside his brother on July 3.

During five seasons at Anfield, Jota gifted us with moments that will forever be cherished and etched in club history, not to mention a song that will long reverberate around the stands.

The 28-year-old wore the No. 20 across 182 games and fans across social media have called for the club to retire the shirt in honour of the Portuguese:

It would be a fitting gesture to honour Jota’s legacy at the club and recognition of his contributions on and off the pitch.

It would be a first for Liverpool, with the club having never previously retired any shirt number.

Jota arrived in 2020, wore the No. 20 and helped the club lift their 20th league title – it is a number synonymous with him.

• READ: “Cherished by everyone” – Premier League clubs among many to pay respect to Diogo Jota

Nevertheless, his time at the club will always be remembered and in the wake of the devastating news there were plenty of touching tributes to the player and the man:

Forever a Red, always our No. 20. Rest in peace, Diogo.

