Liverpool fans underline “huge” centre-back priority after holes plugged

Liverpool now only have two fit senior centre-back options on tour after Joe Gomez returned to Merseyside with injury, leaving fans to underline the need to address the position.

Gomez was left out of the 4-2 defeat to AC Milan, with the club swiftly announcing he has suffered a minor Achilles injury and has been sent back to the AXA for treatment.

Arne Slot said, “we hope and expect to have him back soon,” but his absence leaves Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as the only fit specialist centre-backs.

Against AC Milan, Ryan Gravenberch and Kostas Tsimikas primarily filled in as Liverpool found themselves susceptible on the counter as they looked to make do.

With Gomez picking up another injury and a new signing at the back yet to be forthcoming, fans underlined the club’s needs amid the current headlines of a nine-figure move for Alexander Isak.

Quansah was allowed to go this summer because he clearly didn’t have the trust of the manager. #LFC, at the very least, require a top CB that can challenge Konate and Van Dijk. No point replacing Quansah with another young player not yet at the required level. Guehi a must. — Hannah Pinnock (@hannah_pinnock) July 26, 2025

Never want to dwell too much on pre-season games, but feels imperative we get another centre half in this summer. Looked fragile defensively & given Gomez injury, can’t be heading into the season with only Van Dijk and Konate, who hasn’t got the best injury record himself. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 26, 2025

Kostas Tsimikas making a mistake to show Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards we need centre-backs. Smart. pic.twitter.com/DFneANPFgR — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 26, 2025

Joe Gomez has flown back to England for treatment on an achilles injury. A centre back has to be a huge priority for Liverpool this summer with just two fit senior options in that area now. #LFC pic.twitter.com/5WF3t2Caei — Ben Pescod (@benpescodjourno) July 26, 2025

“Our squad was missing a lot of players today. Our central defence looks a bit thin with only VvD and Ibou available. “That’s issue needs fixing asap as Gomez cannot be counted on. I don’t like mids playing CB and I know Endo does it well but he was missing today.” – NB in TIA comments.

“We need two CBs for the first team. No messing about. We’ve been here before. Let’s not FAFO again! – TheMainMan in TIA comments.

No matter who we sign, if we go into the season with only 3 senior CB’s (Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez), we are asking for a repeat of 2020. We need DEFINITELY 1 if not 2 CB’s. Gomez is just flat out untrustworthy. https://t.co/1idTuCKIBw — ???? (@_shivam99) July 26, 2025

Liverpool arguably needs two centre backs, IMO. Could quite easily recoup 200m on sales. Work to do. — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience20) July 26, 2025

Liverpool need a new centre back signing before Isak. Change my mind. — Akshat_Lfc18 (@liverpool1_love) July 26, 2025

Liverpool really need to buy either a centre back or a DM which is why I don’t think they do the Isak deal. — Olu (@Footiematics) July 26, 2025

Marc Guehi is the primary target, with Liverpool still considered favourites for his signature, and they have enough financial flexibility to complete a deal for Isak and a new centre-back.

With Jarell Quansah having been sold to Bayer Leverkusen, there is an obvious need to replace him in the squad, especially knowing Konate and Gomez are susceptible to injury.

It is what Slot all but confirmed post-match, saying: “We have enough options, but it is true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”

The transfer window does not close until September 1, and there is a lot left to play out for the club on the incoming and outgoing front.