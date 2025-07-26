➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool fans underline “huge” centre-back priority after holes plugged

Liverpool now only have two fit senior centre-back options on tour after Joe Gomez returned to Merseyside with injury, leaving fans to underline the need to address the position.

Gomez was left out of the 4-2 defeat to AC Milan, with the club swiftly announcing he has suffered a minor Achilles injury and has been sent back to the AXA for treatment.

Arne Slot said, “we hope and expect to have him back soon,” but his absence leaves Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as the only fit specialist centre-backs.

Against AC Milan, Ryan Gravenberch and Kostas Tsimikas primarily filled in as Liverpool found themselves susceptible on the counter as they looked to make do.

With Gomez picking up another injury and a new signing at the back yet to be forthcoming, fans underlined the club’s needs amid the current headlines of a nine-figure move for Alexander Isak.

“Our squad was missing a lot of players today. Our central defence looks a bit thin with only VvD and Ibou available.

“That’s issue needs fixing asap as Gomez cannot be counted on. I don’t like mids playing CB and I know Endo does it well but he was missing today.” – NB in TIA comments.

“We need two CBs for the first team. No messing about. We’ve been here before. Let’s not FAFO again! – TheMainMan in TIA comments.

Marc Guehi is the primary target, with Liverpool still considered favourites for his signature, and they have enough financial flexibility to complete a deal for Isak and a new centre-back.

With Jarell Quansah having been sold to Bayer Leverkusen, there is an obvious need to replace him in the squad, especially knowing Konate and Gomez are susceptible to injury.

It is what Slot all but confirmed post-match, saying: “We have enough options, but it is true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”

The transfer window does not close until September 1, and there is a lot left to play out for the club on the incoming and outgoing front.

