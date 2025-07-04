Liverpool FC postpone start of pre-season

Liverpool have cancelled the phased return of players for pre-season training as they continue to mourn the death of forward Diogo Jota.

The first group of Arne Slot‘s squad were scheduled to attend the club’s AXA training complex on Friday for the opening round of physical tests after their summer break.

However, the PA news agency understands that has been postponed as the club deals with the aftermath of the shocking tragedy which saw 28-year-old Jota and his brother Andre Silva killed in a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday.

Mourners gathered at a wake in Portugal on Friday morning, ahead of the brothers’ funeral at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme at 10am on Saturday.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez said the country had lost “one of its heroes.”

“We feel the family’s pain and, in this tragedy, we question life in general,” he said in a video released by the Portuguese Football Federation.

“We have created a family in the national team that goes far beyond football and Diogo is an important part of that – on and off the field.

“Portugal will miss one of its heroes.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said everyone associated with the club owed it to Jota to “stand together and be there for one another.”

“For us as a club, the sense of shock is absolute. Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a team-mate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles he was very special.

“We need everyone at the club to stand together and to be there for one another. We owe this to Diogo, to Andre Silva, to their wider family and to ourselves.”

Jota’s team-mates have spoken of the struggle to comprehend his death, with captain Virgil van Dijk writing on Instagram he was “absolutely devastated and in total disbelief.”

“What a human being, what a player, but most importantly what an unbelievable family man,” he added.

“A champion forever, number 20 forever. It’s been a privilege to have stood by your side on the pitch, and to have been your friend off it.”

Andy Robertson, who attended Jota’s wedding to long-term partner Rute Cardoso less than a fortnight ago, posted: “I can’t believe we’re saying goodbye. It’s too soon, and it hurts so much. But thank you for being in my life, mate – and for making it better.”

“Heartbroken” former manager Jurgen Klopp, for whom his Christian faith has played a big part in his life, wrote on Instagram: “This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it!”

Liverpool, who are supporting Jota’s family, have opened a book of condolence, both physical in the Anfield Road Stand and online, lowered flags to half-mast and closed all stores and the museum and suspended all tours until Monday.

Fans continue to leave flowers, scarves and shirts at a makeshift shrine outside Anfield and there are similar scenes at Wolves‘ Molineux Stadium, where he spent three years before his move to Liverpool.