Liverpool will play six times in four weeks over the course of pre-season, with their first friendly at Preston now given the green light after talks.

The Reds’ trip to Deepdale will go ahead as planned following sensitive talks between Liverpool and Preston over whether to stage a friendly so soon after Diogo Jota‘s passing.

After consulting with affected players and staff the decision was made for the Reds to fulfil their commitment, with tributes planned for the late No. 20.

It means Liverpool will play six games as part of their warmup schedule, beginning with their clash with Preston and culminating with the Community Shield against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool 2025 pre-season dates July 13: Preston (A)

July 21: Fly to Asia

July 26: AC Milan (Hong Kong)

July 30: Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)

August 4: Athletic Club (H; two games)

August 10: Crystal Palace (Community Shield)

August 15: Bournemouth (H) – Premier League starts

After their trip to Preston, Arne Slot and his players will return to the AXA Training Centre for another week of sessions.

They will then fly out to Asia on Monday, July 21 ahead of their meetings with AC Milan in Hong Kong and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, which serves as the commercial leg of pre-season.

It is unlikely that Liverpool will engage in as many activities as perhaps planned due to the events around Jota’s death, though the full details are as yet unknown.

Upon their return to the UK, two friendlies will take place in the space of five hours at Anfield, with LaLiga side Athletic Club the opposition for a double-header.

Liverpool could debut new kits at Anfield

Slot’s squad are likely to wear their new Adidas home and away kits for the first time in those 5pm and 8pm kickoffs, as their deal with the manufacturer officially begins on August 1.

The terms of their previous contract with Nike mean that last season’s kits are set to be worn throughout most of pre-season including against Preston, AC Milan and Yokohama.

A clash with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace will effectively round off pre-season, with the Community Shield – a 3pm kickoff at Wembley – considered a glorified friendly.

It could allow Liverpool to put the finishing touches on their preparations for a Premier League title defence which begins at home to Bournemouth on August 15.