Liverpool FC retire No. 20 shirt to honour Diogo Jota

Liverpool have confirmed they will retire the No. 20 shirt following the tragic death of Diogo Jota, as a lasting tribute to the much-loved striker.

The club have announced the retirement of the No. 20 across all levels in honour of Jota, who passed away along with his brother following a car crash in Spain.

It comes after the striker made 182 appearances in the shirt following his move from Wolves in 2020, scoring 65 goals and earning one of the Kop’s catchiest songs.

“Ohhh, he wears the number 20,

He will take us to victory,

And when he’s running down the left-wing,

He’ll cut inside and score for LFC,

He’s a lad from Portugal,

Better than Figo don’t you know,

Ohhh, his name is Diogo!”

The No. 20 will forever be synonymous with Jota and no Liverpool player will ever take up that shirt number again at any level, including in the women’s and academy sides.

Liverpool’s statement reads: “It was the number he wore with pride and distinction, leading us to countless victories in the process – and Diogo Jota will forever be Liverpool Football Club’s number 20.

“After consultation with his wife, Rute, and family, the club can announce the squad number will be retired in honour and memory of Diogo across all levels, including LFC Women and Academy.

“The move is recognition of not only the immeasurable contribution our lad from Portugal made to the Reds’ on-pitch successes over the last five years, but also the profound personal impact he had on his teammates, colleagues and supporters and the everlasting connections he built with them.”

Jota was the ninth player to wear the No. 20 for Liverpool, following Stig Inge Bjornebye, Nicky Barmby, Anthony Le Tallec, Scott Carson, Javier Mascherano, Jay Spearing, Aly Cissokho and Adam Lallana.

This is the first time Liverpool have retired a shirt number and shows not only how fondly Jota is regarded within the club but also how deeply his passing has been felt.

Michael Edwards, FSG CEO of Football, added: “As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters – and we felt exactly the same way.

“It was vitally important to us to involve Diogo’s wife, Rute, and his family in the decision and to ensure they were the first to know of our intention.

“I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club’s history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual. Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person.

“By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal – and therefore never to be forgotten.

“Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us number 20, and he wore – with honour, distinction and affection – the number 20.

“As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20.”

Ohhh, he wears the number 20…