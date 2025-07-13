➔ SUPPORT US

➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 6, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai arrives before the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. Fulham won 3-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool FC team news vs. Preston – Available squad for pre-season friendly

Liverpool have had an understandably muted start to pre-season to leave question marks over possible squad members for the first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Arne Slot will take his side to Deepdale on Sunday afternoon under extremely emotional circumstances, with the first friendly to take place just over a week after Diogo Jota‘s passing.

The match got the go ahead after the squad and staff members were consulted on their return to training earlier this week, with tributes to honour Jota and his brother Andre before kickoff.

With Liverpool’s return to training not documented, it leaves plenty of question marks as to the available squad for the first friendly of pre-season.

There is no certainty over who is fit or even ready to return to the pitch but every senior player has reported back to the club this week, including the new signings.

MUNICH, GERMANY - Friday, June 14, 2024: Germany's Florian Wirtz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the opening UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Allianz Arena. Germany won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

• READ: Liverpool announce Diogo Jota and Andre Silva tributes for Preston friendly

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi have all had their first day and will be in contention.

Alisson may not be involved after returning from Brazil late last week and visiting Portugal for Jota’s seventh day mass on Thursday, which Luis Diaz also attended.

Fellow leaders Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are all present and could lead the way on an emotional afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA - Sunday, July 28, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during an open training session at Lincoln Financial Field on day five of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There could yet be a place in the squad for younger players, though, including Ben Doak, Trey Nyoni, James McConnell, Amara Nallo and Rio Ngumoha.

Stefan Bajcetic, however, is not fit after hamstring surgery in May, while a report states Harvey Elliott nor Tyler Morton will be involved despite being spotted with the squad on Friday.

As the subject of transfer interest, the level of Darwin Nunez and Diaz’s involvement at Deepdale remains to be seen.

Liverpool’s possible available squad vs. Preston

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, March 10, 2025: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas (L) and Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Pecsi

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Frimpong, Kerkez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Beck, Nallo

Midfielders: Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Chiesa, Doak, Danns, Ngumoha

Doubtful: Morton, Elliott
Injured: Bajcetic

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025