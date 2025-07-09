Liverpool will have nine clear days between their opening two fixtures of the new Premier League season, with the latest broadcasting selections revealed.

The Reds open their Premier League title defence at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15, but will not be in action until Monday, August 25.

That comes with their trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle moved to an 8pm kickoff for broadcast on Sky Sports.

It means Arne Slot‘s squad will have a nine-day gap between fixtures at the very start of the campaign, which could be seen as a bonus given their delayed start to pre-season.

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures – August • Bournemouth (H) – Friday, August 15, 8pm – Sky Sports

• Newcastle (A) – Monday, August 25, 8pm – Sky Sports

• Arsenal (H) – Sunday, August 31, 4.30pm – Sky Sports * All times BST

While Slot will be hoping his players are already back up and running by that stage a longer break between the clashes with Bournemouth and Newcastle could certainly help.

However it does mean an awkward trip up to the northeast for travelling fans, with a seven-hour round journey to make for a late kickoff on a Monday night.

Liverpool will be on TV for every game throughout August, with the visit of Arsenal also moved to Sunday, August 31 for a 4.30pm kickoff on Sky Sports.

The opening friendly of pre-season away to Preston this Sunday will broadcast live on ITV1, while the Community Shield against Crystal Palace, which acts as the final warmup game of the summer, will be on TNT Sports.

Arsenal‘s visit to Anfield will be immediately followed by the first international break of the season at the start of September.

After that Liverpool will play six times in September including the third round of the Carabao Cup and two Champions League fixtures, along with league trips to Burnley and Crystal Palace sandwiching the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

In a statement released last month, the Premier League warned supporters that fixtures could move at short notice after nine teams qualified for European competition in 2025/26.