Liverpool are now expected to make an official approach for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, while his current club make contact over replacements.

Isak is looking to leave St James’ Park this summer having informed Newcastle of his desire to explore a move elsewhere.

Remarkably, his most likely switch appears to be Liverpool, despite the Premier League champions having already spent £295 million this summer including £79 million on striker Hugo Ekitike.

It is a scarcely believable situation given Fenway Sports Group’s reputation as frugal spenders, but this week chief executive Billy Hogan outlined their ambition to “make sure that we are behaving like one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

The Mail‘s Craig Hope reported on Thursday that Liverpool are “readying a formal approach” for Isak following initial contact earlier this month.

While the transfer is not guaranteed as Newcastle hold firm in their valuation of £150 million, it is telling that Hope adds they are “making discreet enquiries over a big-ticket frontman.”

The primary candidate is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who was also linked with a move to Liverpool earlier in the summer following an enquiry a year ago.

Hope explains that “exploratory contact has been made” over a deal for Sesko, with that interest corroborated by Sky Sports‘ Keith Downie, while talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook names Leipzig teammate Lois Openda as another option.

Newcastle are also “expected to progress” in a move for Brentford‘s Yoane Wissa this weekend, according to Hope, having already had a £25 million bid rejected.

Wissa is slated to move to Tyneside for around £35 million, though he is considered an alternative attacking option following Callum Wilson’s exit rather than a direct replacement for Isak.

This Is Anfield understands Liverpool are distancing themselves from the situation around the Swedish striker despite wider reports of their ongoing interest.

That could explain a lack of updates from Merseyside journalists such as the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe in the wake of Isak’s withdrawal from Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia.

But the Mail‘s Lewis Steele writes that “despite being politely told to go away, they have not” and “if Isak is available, they will have another look and are readying an official approach.”

“If the champions want him and opt to go full out for the deal, it seems likely he will be pulling on the new Liverpool kit come next month,” Steele adds.

“A lot of ifs, buts and maybes but the simple summary is: the Reds like him and he wants to leave Newcastle. Normally that only ends one way.”