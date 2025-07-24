With the new season drawing closer, Fantasy Premier League players can start putting their team together for 2025/26 – but which Reds will you pick?

It feels like last season only just ended, yet here we are already turning our heads to what Arne Slot‘s second season could have in store for us.

Liverpool host Bournemouth on August 15 for their opening-night clash, and if you dabble in Fantasy Premier League, you can start assembling your side now that full prices have been released.

And it may not surprise Liverpool fans to discover that Mo Salah is the most expensive Red, valued at £14.5 million. Since joining the Premier League, Salah has earned 2,085 points, more than anyone else.

The £14.5m price tag makes the Egyptian the most expensive player in the game, £0.5m more than second-place Erling Haaland – good luck getting both of them in your team!

While Salah is by far the most costly Liverpool player in the game, Florian Wirtz will also set you back a pretty penny, priced at £8.5m.

In midfield, Luis Diaz‘s price has risen £8m but Cody Gakpo, no longer classed as a forward, has stayed the same at £7.5m.

At the back, Virgil van Dijk is the joint-most expensive defender, owing to his three league goals and 14 clean sheets.

If you’re looking for a bargain, then Conor Bradley could be your man. He will cost £5m but could be Liverpool’s starting right-back in an extremely attack-orientated role.

However, it could be a gamble given Jeremie Frimpong and Bradley will likely rotate often across the campaign.

You can pick a maximum of three Liverpool players, who are you going to take? And don’t forget there is still Hugo Ekitike and further signings to be added!

Liverpool’s Fantasy Premier League prices, 2025/26

Goalkeepers

Alisson – £5.5m

Mamardashvili – £4.5m

Pecsi – £4m

Woodman – £4m

Defenders

Van Dijk – £6m

Kerkez – £6m

Frimpong – £6m

Robertson – £6m

Konate – £5.5m

Gomez – £5m

Bradley – £5m

Tsimikas – £5m

Nallo – £4m

Ramsay – £4m

Williams – £4m

Midfielders

Salah – £14.5m

Wirtz – £8.5m

Diaz – £8m

Gakpo – £7.5m

Mac Allister – £6.5m

Szoboszlai – £6.5m

Chiesa – £6.5m

Elliott – £5.5m

Jones – £5.5m

Gravenberch – £5.5m

Doak – £5m

Endo – £5m

McConnell – £4.5m

Bajcetic – £4.5m

Morton – £4.5m

Nyoni – £4.5m

Forwards

Nunez – £6.5m

Danns – £4.5m