Liverpool youngster Joe Bradshaw has signed his first professional contract at the club, having finished the 2024/25 season as the under-18s’ top scorer.

After an impressive first year consistently playing for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18s, Bradshaw has signed his first professional contract for the Reds, having turned 17 years old in June.

According to well-placed academy source Lewis Bower, the length of the contract is three years, which would take him to his 20th birthday.

Bradshaw’s mother, Maura Bradshaw, posted photos of her son’s signing and wrote on X: “The proudest, most exciting day. Wishing Joe the happiest and most successful season after signing his first pro contract.

“Keep working your hardest, Joe. We always knew you were made for this.”

Sporting freshly dyed blonde hair, Bradshaw goes into the new season with a new coach, Bridge-Wilkinson having left for an assistant managerial role at Huddersfield over the summer.

Simon Wiles is set to be hired as his replacement, reported the Athletic‘s James Pearce, after just a year at Man United coaching their under-14s and under-15s.

A winger with a knack for goals, the youngster was Liverpool’s standout player in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the under-18s last season.

The England youth international, who signed from Accrington Stanley as an under-12 player, scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 22 U18 Premier League appearances last time around, adding a further three goals in other competitions.

It was only a year ago that Bradshaw was taken on as a first-year scholar, and his progress in a struggling team has impressed coaches at the club.

A right-footed winger with the ability to play on either side of the attack, Bradshaw has a wicked delivery which, combined with an eye for goal, could see him promoted to the under-21s if Liverpool find themselves short at times in the coming year.

For now, he goes into his third U18 Premier League campaign hoping to improve on last season’s 11th-place finish (out of 13) in the North division.