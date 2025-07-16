Liverpool are expected to sign Salford City striker Will Wright in a six-figure deal this summer, with the two clubs in “advanced talks” over the transfer.

Wright was given his Salford City debut last season when, at just 16, he came off the bench in a 3-2 win over Wolves in the EFL Trophy.

The striker, who is now 17, went on to make two further appearances in League Two and a cameo in the Greater Manchester side’s 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Man City in the FA Cup.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Liverpool are now “closing in on” a deal for the teenager, with both Crook and transfer journalist Ben Jacobs explaining that he would move for a six-figure fee.

Jacobs writes on X that the two sides are in “advanced talks” and though “several Premier League clubs are interested” it appears Liverpool have won the race.

Providing the deal goes through it would follow a trend of elite-potential young talents leaving other English clubs to join the now-champions.

Last summer saw Rio Ngumoha make the jump from Chelsea‘s academy and go on to make his senior debut for Liverpool, while a year before that Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo arrived from Leicester and West Ham respectively.

Wright’s move would come in slightly different circumstances given Salford City operate in League Two, but he would seemingly forgo an immediate first-team role at the Class of 92-owned club to do so.

He has featured in two of four pre-season friendlies so far, scoring both goals in a 2-2 draw with FC United of Manchester and once to clinch another 2-2 draw with Ashton United.

Speaking after his brace against FC United, Wright looked ahead to the new season, saying: “I feel great, I’m ready.”

He will be looking to hit the ground running at a new club, though it is almost certain he would begin life at Liverpool within the academy.

While eligible for the U18s, the chances are Wright would be immediately considered for the U21s squad, particularly given the lack of established No. 9s in the group.

Jayden Danns could stay with Arne Slot‘s first team and Lewis Koumas will likely go out on loan again, while there are doubts over the futures of Oakley Cannonier, Ranel Young and Keyrol Figueroa.