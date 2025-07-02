It has been a busy day for Liverpool with confirmation of Jarell Quansah‘s exit, the arrival of two new staff members and the exit of two others, plus another looming unveiling.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Liverpool have once again been linked with Lyon’s Malick Fofana, with the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney reporting the Reds “are in contact” along with seven other clubs.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Bayern Munich, Leipzig and Napoli were all name-checked

“Any deal is still some way off,” Delaney reports as the French side hope to “drive the price up,” although that seems unlikely after their relegation, which they intend to appeal.

Lyon are seeking at least £51.5 million for the 20-year-old winger but they need to sell due to financial difficulties and any savvy club will wait until they can drive the price down.

It would classify as an opportunistic signing, we know how much Liverpool enjoy that soundbite!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Giorgi Mamardashvili is on his way to Liverpool for his official unveiling, which could be as early as tomorrow – they may need a stepladder for some of the pictures!

• Bayern Munich made a formal approach for Luis Diaz but became the latest to be rejected by Liverpool – who don’t want to sell or extend his contract (confused, anyone?)

• Jarell Quansah has completed his £35 million move to Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool have a buy-back clause, he will wear the No. 4. All the best, Jarell!

• Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been named as Arne Slot’s new assistant coach – blink and you will miss a squad or staff change this summer

• Speaking of which, Fabian Otte and Claudio Taffarel have both left the club and Xavi Valero has returned to lead the goalkeeping department – someone give Ali a hug

• Marc Guehi is on Liverpool’s radar but the latest asking price has been claimed to be closer to £65 million – what are they smoking over at Selhurst Park?

More from This Is Anfield Cody Gakpo stands at a strange point in his career. He scored more goals than anyone but Mo Salah last season for Liverpool, but still wasn’t guaranteed a starting spot. Joe Baker assessed the Dutchman’s year: “In 326 professional appearances, he has 101 goals and 73 assists. Yet, as it stands, he still isn’t talked up as one of Europe’s best attackers. “You feel that next season is the biggest of his career. The one where he needs to take the next step to prove to Slot that he is deserving of that regular starting place and that he can fulfil the obvious potential to be one of the world’s best.” READ: Cody Gakpo is at a crossroads despite his best season yet at Liverpool

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new five-year deal with Everton – hard not to think he is too good to be playing at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

• Chelsea have signed their 1,345,653rd forward by landing Joao Pedro in a £60 million deal – honestly, can someone tell us what the appeal is?

• Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has admitted he regrets selling Diogo Jota to Liverpool in 2020 – understandable after their struggles and the Reds’ success (Business of Sport podcast)

• The Club World Cup is a bit of a bore if you ask me, but the Women’s Euros gets underway tonight and will certainly be worth tuning in – BBC and ITV will share coverage in the UK