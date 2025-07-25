Liverpool are yet to acknowledge a second bid from Bayern Munich for forward Luis Diaz, but the two clubs remain in contact over a potential transfer.

Diaz is a key target for Bundesliga champions Bayern this summer and Liverpool have already rejected a first offer worth around £59 million.

Friday afternoon brought reports of a second bid of upwards of €67.5 million (£58.8m), with the expectation the Colombian will sign a four-year contract.

However This Is Anfield understands while the two clubs remain in dialogue there is no indication as of yet of a new offer having arrived.

Bayern are persistent in their communication over a deal for Diaz, with the player clearly open to joining the German side.

Diaz is still with the Liverpool squad in Hong Kong and was part of a lively training session at the Kai Tak Sports Park on Friday morning.

The likelihood is that he will make his first appearance of pre-season when the Reds face AC Milan in their opening friendly of the Asia tour on Saturday morning.

He was absent from the 3-1 win over Preston which kicked off the warmup schedule and one of few not involved in the 5-0 thrashing of Stoke behind closed doors shortly before Liverpool departed for the Far East.

Liverpool had dismissed early contact from both Barcelona and Bayern out of hand, insisting their No. 7 is not for sale.

However they now remain in dialogue with Bayern, who are seemingly desperate to get a deal over the line having made a new top-level attacker one of their priorities in the transfer window.

Bayern have allowed both Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller to leave on free transfers while sanctioning a permanent £30 million deal for Mathys Tel with Tottenham.

Jamal Musiala underwent surgery after breaking both his leg and ankle during the Club World Cup quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, keeping the attacking midfielder out for the long term.

Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman are all available as wide options in support of Harry Kane, while a decision could be made on returning loanee Bryan Zaragoza.

A deal is in the works for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, but the pursuit of Diaz would be separate to any move for the 23-year-old.