Liverpool are in the market for a young centre-back this summer and the latest name to be touted with a move to Anfield is England U21s’ Charlie Cresswell.

Cresswell came through the academy ranks at Leeds before making a bold switch to Toulouse in Ligue 1 last summer, establishing himself as a key player in France.

The 22-year-old made 34 appearances for his new club last season, scoring four goals and laying on two assists, before playing every minute as England won the U21s Euros this summer.

That has unsurprisingly attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, and Liverpool are among those to have been linked.

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, reporter Sam Cohen claims the champions are “continuing to keep a close eye on” Cresswell, and “while there is no active move at this stage” he is “a name worth remembering.”

Liverpool are looking to bring in a young centre-back following the departure of Jarell Quansah and he would clearly fit the profile.

Cresswell is an aerially dominant centre-back who is considered a leader in defence, though his ability to play out from the back has not been truly tested as of yet.

Perhaps crucially, he would be eligible as a homegrown player in the Premier League, which would certainly be useful not only to Liverpool but any of his suitors if he made the move back to England.

Speaking to The Redmen TV, the Mail‘s Liverpool reporter Lewis Steele could not corroborate Cohen’s story but at least backed up his credentials as a source.

Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Parma’s Giovanni Leoni, 18, and Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis, 21, as they draft a shortlist of centre-back targets.

Separate to that endeavour is the pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who is still considered likely to join the Reds this summer.

Guehi, who turned 25 earlier in July, is viewed as more of a market opportunity for Liverpool given he has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and is capable of immediately stepping up to the top level.

With the uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate‘s future – who also has a year left on his terms – amid interest from Real Madrid, it is possible that the club will be required to sign two centre-backs in the near future.