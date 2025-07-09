Liverpool are one of at least 10 Premier League clubs to have enquired into the availability of young Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni, reliable sources claim.

Leoni only joined Parma from Sampdoria last summer, but after impressing over 17 appearances in Serie A last season he is tipped to move to the Premier League.

Liverpool are among the clubs reportedly interested, with talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook claiming they are in the running along with Newcastle and Tottenham.

Crook – an increasingly reliable source for Liverpool seemingly owing to connections from Richard Hughes‘ former club Bournemouth – reports that “at least 10 Premier League clubs have enquired about the centre-back.”

However, it is maintained that the 18-year-old’s “preference is to stay in Italy” with Inter Milan also one of the sides courting Leoni.

Leoni fits the brief when it comes to Liverpool’s plans for bolstering their defence, with it widely reported that a young centre-back is one of their priorities.

In many ways his situation is similar to that of Dean Huijsen this time last year, when the Spaniard made the move to Bournemouth aged 19 after 15 appearances in Italy with Juventus and loan club AS Roma.

Huijsen was a target for Liverpool prior to his £50 million switch to Real Madrid this summer, but with Leoni perhaps the Reds could cut out the middle man.

Standing at 6’4″ and only turning 19 in December, Leoni is seen as an ideal modern-style centre-back: able to dominate in the air and on the ground but also crucial in the buildup with progressive passing play.

Comfortable with both feet, he is typically right-sided which could suit Liverpool’s setup given the departure of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

A move for Leoni – which is clearly not a given at this stage – would likely come alongside any deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Guehi, who is into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, is viewed as a market opportunity for Liverpool as they seek to add quality and experience to their back line.

Unlike Leoni, Guehi is a natural left-sider and could feasibly provide cover for Virgil van Dijk while also competing with Ibrahima Konate for the right-sided spot.

Though Quansah has left, Joe Gomez is expected to stay at Liverpool, which could see the No. 2 fill in across the back line whenever needed.