Liverpool are in the centre-back market with Marc Guehi at the top of their wish list, but two alternative targets have been named as the club keep watch.

Guehi is in the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace, who are holding firm on their valuation of their captain despite running the risk of losing him for free next summer.

Reports have suggested the Eagles want a fee close to £50 million for their No. 6, but recently the Guardian‘s Andy Hunter claimed the asking price was closer to £65 million.

It is not a figure Liverpool will be eager to match and thus they will be open to alternatives having already reduced their centre-back ranks after selling Jarell Quansah.

According to Liverpool journalist David Lynch, on his Substack, the club have a clear desire “to add a young centre-back with room to grow” – and Parma’s Giovanni Leoni and Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis “have been watched.”

If the club are unable to sign the Crystal Palace captain, Lynch explains that they would “revert to their preferred profile” at centre-back, which the abovementioned duo fulfil.

Leoni is only 18 but enjoyed a breakout second half of the year in Serie A, featuring 17 times and scoring once – he already stands at an impressive 6’4″ and can be utilised at right-back.

Koulierakis, meanwhile, is 21 and an established senior international with Greece; he played 38 times for Wolfsburg last season and finished with three goals and three assists.

With Koulierakis having also played at left-back on the odd occasion, they each have some level of versatility that we know appeals to Arne Slot.

Having held interest in 20-year-old Dean Huijsen before his switch to Real Madrid, Liverpool’s desire for the position is evident if they cannot get Guehi through the door.

It is not an unsurprising profile as there remains uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate as he enters the final year of his contract, while Joe Gomez is 28 and injury-prone, and Virgil van Dijk is closer to his twilight years.

For comparison, Guehi will turn 25 this month and thus would represent a plug-and-go option for the immediate and long-term future as he gets set to enter his prime years with over 230 senior club and international appearances.