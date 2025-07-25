Liverpool have announced a new long-term contract for left-back Owen Beck, who will now spend the campaign on loan with Derby in the Championship.

Beck has enjoying productive loan spells with Dundee and Blackburn over the last two seasons, returning to Liverpool this summer with a decision to make.

After training with Arne Slot‘s first-team squad in the early stages of pre-season the Wales international was left out of the touring squad in Asia.

That comes as a loan move to Derby was being finalised, with the 22-year-old completing the switch on Friday afternoon.

Liverpool have also agreed a new long-term contract before allowing Beck to leave for what is the fifth loan spell of his career.

He previously spent time with Famalicao in Portugal – albeit cut short after two months due to a lack of appearances – as well as another brief stint at Bolton.

There are high hopes around Beck for the future and the plan will be for him to continue his development under a familiar head coach in John Eustace.

Eustace worked with the Welshman while in charge of Blackburn last season, and having made the switch to Derby in February both player and coach were eager to be reunited.

Speaking to RamsTV after completing his move, Beck said: “Last season I played under him and we built a really good connection, and I feel like he got the best out of me.

“When he called up and we had that conversation again, where he was looking to bring me in, it was a no-brainer really.

“I enjoyed playing under him. I feel like he can get even more out of me this season and I can push that step further.”

Derby finished 19th in the Championship last season, but will be aiming for a more positive campaign this time around after losing just two of their final 11 games under Eustace in 2024/25.

Beck made 25 appearances for Blackburn last time out, scoring once and assisting two further goals, but his season ended early due to a serious hamstring injury.