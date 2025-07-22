Liverpool left-back set for medical after missing Asia tour

Liverpool left-back Owen Beck is set to depart on loan again this summer, with the 22-year-old due for a medical after missing the pre-season tour of Asia.

Beck could have been considered to have an outside chance of joining Arne Slot‘s squad for their friendlies against AC Milan in Hong Kong and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

But after joining the first team for sessions at the AXA Training Centre early last week, the Wales international has remained on Merseyside.

That came with reports of interest from Rangers, with Liverpool claimed to value Beck at around £10 million, while a host of other clubs have been credited as suitors.

He is not set to head to Scotland, however, with the Telegraph‘s John Percy revealing on X that he will instead undergo a medical at Derby this week.

Liverpool have agreed to send Beck to Pride Park for the 2025/26 campaign, allowing him to be reunited with manager John Eustace.

Eustace took him on loan at Blackburn last term before making the switch to Derby mid-season, and Beck is “very keen to play under him again.”

It is likely that Liverpool will require Beck to sign a new long-term contract before completing his switch, with his current deal reportedly set to expire next summer.

Beck had also been on the radar of a number of Premier League and Championship clubs, with Wrexham and Sheffield United among those interested.

The decision to join Derby, who finished 20th in last season’s second tier, is an interesting one – as the left-back would no doubt be capable of operating at a higher level.

But his relationship with Eustace is clearly key, with Beck at the stage in his career where he must prioritise a regular starting role over the exposure of a better-placed club.

Liverpool signed Beck from Stoke in 2015 and he has developed into an impressive attacking left-back, with the last two seasons seeing him stand out at Dundee United and Blackburn.

He has already made three appearances for the first team, most recently as a substitute against Bournemouth in the Premier League in January of last year, having briefly been recalled from his spell in Dundee.

It seems almost certain that his future now lies away from Anfield, though, with a stint at Derby perhaps giving him the opportunity to earn a long-term move next year.