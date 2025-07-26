Liverpool are in pre-season action in Hong Kong and face AC Milan, with Florian Wirtz handed his first start in front of fans as two players miss out amid transfer speculation.

Alisson starts in goal in Hong Kong, with Luca Stephenson at right-back alongside Ryan Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Gravenberch is at centre-back as Joe Gomez has left the squad due to injury and Wataru Endo is also ill. It means the Reds only have two centre-backs, with Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to play a half each.

In midfield, Dominik Szoboszlai and Tyler Morton start, with Harvey Elliott also getting the nod.

Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha start up front.

Supporters can expect plenty of changes from Slot, likely at half time, as his squad continues to build themselves closer to 90 minutes.

Liverpool: Alisson; Stephenson, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Robertson; Morton, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha

Substitutes: Woodman, Mamardashvili, Konate, Tsimikas, Kerkez, Frimpong, Bradley, Jones, Nyoni, Gakpo, Doak

No Diaz or Nunez

Notably, there is no Darwin Nunez or Luis Diaz in the squad. As for Hugo Ekitike, it is too early for the forward after arriving on Thursday evening.

A reminder that all of Liverpool’s new signings will be wearing temporary numbers and the club are playing in their old Nike kits ahead of Adidas’ unveiling next week.

The Reds’ second half XI will likely be Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, Robertson, Kerkez, Jones, Nyoni, Gakpo, Frimpong, Doak and Salah – who could be forced to play longer due to there only being nine outfield players available beyond the starting lineup.

How to watch Liverpool vs. AC Milan

You can tune in to see Liverpool vs. AC Milan live around the world via LFCTV, which is available on All Red video here.

If you’re on the move on Saturday and want to stay updated on proceedings, This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 12pm (BST).

You can also catch all the post-match reaction and analysis on TIA in the hours that follow.