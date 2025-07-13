Liverpool’s starting lineup for their first friendly of the summer is confirmed, with debutant Giorgi Mamardashvili among those in the XI against Preston.

The Reds are at Deepdale on what will be an emotional afternoon as tributes are paid to Diogo Jota before kickoff and throughout the 90-minute friendly.

Players and staff were consulted ahead of the fixture and gave it the go ahead, with Arne Slot’s lineup now confirmed for the 3pm (BST) kickoff.

Giorgi Mamardashvili starts in goal for his first club appearance and is joined at the back by Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Luca Stephenson and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield starts the trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Trey Nyoni and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Up top are Mohamed Salah, Federico Chiesa and youngster Rio Ngumoha.

Florian Wirtz is among those to have been left out, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz also not in the squad.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Gomez, Tsimikas, Stephenson; Gravenberch, Nyoni, Szoboszlai; Salah, Chiesa, Ngumoha

Substitutes: Woodman, Pecsi, Nallo, Frimpong, Kerkez, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Pilling, Morrison, Doak, Koumas, Gakpo, Nunez

Liverpool’s six new signings so far this summer will be wearing temporary shirt numbers in pre-season.

How to watch Preston vs. Liverpool

Preston vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ITV1 and LFC TV in the UK, which are available to live stream with ITV X here or with All Red Video here.

Live audio commentary of Preston vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on All Red Video here.

Alternatively, This Is Anfield‘s first live blog of the season will be running throughout on our website, with Sam Millne in the chair from 2.30pm.