Liverpool make Alexander Isak approach – ready to do £120m deal

Liverpool have made an approach to Newcastle for Alexander Isak, and they are ready to discuss a fee in the region of £120 million.

The club’s ideal target for the No. 9 position this season has always come back around to Isak, who Newcastle have briefed time and time again is not for sale.

But in a significant development on Tuesday afternoon, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein both reported within minutes of each other that Liverpool have made their move.

An approach has been made by Liverpool, while “no formal offer has been submitted” they are described as having “communicated their interest to do a deal in the region of £120 million.”

With Newcastle currently negotiating for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool have clearly sensed the time to move is now as they prioritise signing a new No. 9.

Isak is contracted until 2028 and had been projected to cost in excess of £150 million, a figure Liverpool could afford while still being compliant under PSR rules.

Newcastle have a strong hand when it comes to Isak’s future but Liverpool would not have moved forward with an approach to the Magpies had they not received encouragement from the player.

Ekitike is a player who is also on their radar as he is of a similar profile to Isak, but the Swede has shown why he is the No. 1 target this summer after his most prolific season in England.

Isak has scored 62 goals in 109 appearances for Newcastle, with 27 coming last season in 42 games – one of which was against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds already broke their transfer record earlier this summer by landing Florian Wirtz for £116 million but are prepared to eclipse that fee for Isak in what would be another huge statement of intent.

If they cannot land Isak, the club would likely be eager to snatch Ekitike from the clutches of Newcastle, and you expect the player will want to wait for the final verdict before committing.