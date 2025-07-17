Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with Hugo Ekitike, and the Frenchman’s transfer could be completed this weekend.

Ekitike deal progresses – offer submitted

According to multiple reports, the Reds have now submitted their first official written offer for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike – with BBC Sport suggesting the fee will be more than £70 million.

It has even been claimed that the 23-year-old’s move to Liverpool could be completed as soon as this weekend.

The Guardian reports that Liverpool have been given permission to discuss personal terms with Ekitike and it is reported that he and his representatives have agreed a six-year contract in principle.

Newcastle have dropped out of the race to snap up the Frenchman, with Alexander Isak looking set to stay put at St James’ Park.

While signing Isak would arguably have been the perfect No. 9 addition for Liverpool, Ekitike represents a great option in his own right.

The fact that he is desperate to move to Anfield says so much about the Reds’ current standing in both the English and European game.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Liverpool may have reportedly opened talks over a deal for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, but This Is Anfield understands there are no plans to move for the Brazilian at the moment.

• Jayden Danns is set to be given a chance to prove himself in pre-season for Liverpool before any decision is made regarding his Reds future.

• Harvey Elliott has been training with a childhood coach ahead of his return to Liverpool after England U21s’ Euros triumph. Will he still be at Anfield this time next month?

• Liverpool have confirmed the world-record sale of Liverpool Women forward Olivia Smith to Arsenal for a fee in excess of £1 million.

This Is Anfield's Sam Millne has spoken to commentator Dan O'Hagan (@danohagan) to get the lowdown on Ekitike, including how he can become a regular for France while at Liverpool: "If Liverpool get him, he'll be a great asset to the squad. He is at that age now, 23, when he is probably due that next crack at the top, top level. "You know, Frankfurt are a big club, qualified for the Champions League again for next season, but they're not Liverpool. It's not the Premier League. "For him to really break into the French squad as well, he needs that next step. "If Liverpool did get him, he would be a good asset and it would be good for the player as well to try himself at that higher grade again."

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Diogo Jota has been inducted into the Wolves Hall of Fame, in a lovely gesture by the Portuguese’s former club.

• Newcastle have reportedly accelerated their interest in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa after withdrawing their interest in Ekitike (BBC Sport)

• Man United are said to have tabled an improved offer of around £70 million for Bees forward Bryan Mbeumo. He could actually be a good signing, which is a shame! (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

• Juventus are reportedly interested in signing United attacker Marcus Rashford – does his form over the past few years warrant these huge clubs wanting him? (Sky Italy)

• England take on Sweden in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Euros this evening (8pm BST), if you’re after your football fix.