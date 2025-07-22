Liverpool have made a decision on the future of utility youngster Luca Stephenson, who is set to sign a new contract after the pre-season tour of Asia.

It was a busy weekend for Stephenson, who started for the U21s in their 8-0 friendly win over Celtic on Saturday before turning out for the first team in a 5-0 victory over Stoke on Sunday.

Hours after his involvement in that behind-closed-doors game, the 21-year-old boarded the flight to Hong Kong ahead of involvement in two warmup fixtures in Asia.

Stephenson’s inclusion in the touring squad may have come as a surprise, but the versatile academy graduate is clearly a favourite of Arne Slot‘s.

While that may not result in a senior role at Liverpool this season, The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans reports that there are still plans in place for the future.

With his current deal due to expire next summer, Stephenson is set to sign a new long-term contract after the return from tour before departing on loan.

“Liverpool see the value of monitoring the 21-year-old’s progress for at least another campaign,” Evans writes.

Though his destination is as yet unknown, Dundee United are among the clubs interested having seen Stephenson win their Young Player of the Season while on loan at Tannadice last term.

It is likely that Liverpool will look for a step up in quality for their No. 91, however, particularly if there are designs on testing him as a first-team option.

This summer was seen as a decisive one for Stephenson one way or another, as the club would almost certainly have looked to sell if he was deemed to have no future in the senior setup.

While a new contract is a prerequisite to a loan move, avoiding a free transfer situation next summer, Evans’ report at least suggests it could be intended to tie down a talent with first-team prospects.

Slot seemingly values Stephenson’s ability to play in a variety of positions, as though he is a natural midfielder the head coach has already used him at right-back and centre-back.

In the friendly win against Stoke, he could even be seen in an advanced position almost as a No. 10, which saw him go close to scoring after a cutback from Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool would likely prefer a loan move in either the Championship or perhaps abroad as Stephenson’s next challenge – and developments are likely in early August.

