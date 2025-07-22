Liverpool are “closely monitoring” Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo, with Luis Diaz‘s Reds exit potentially edging closer.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on X, Rodrygo remains one of the candidates to replace Diaz at Anfield this summer, with Madrid “open to selling” him.

This is contrary to This Is Anfield‘s information that there are no plans for Liverpool to sign him currently, so we’re taking this one with a pinch of salt for now!

Rodrygo is described as a “very expensive” option for the Reds, in terms of the all-round package he would demand.

Meanwhile, Diaz’s move to Bayern Munich is progressing, with SPORT BILD reporting that they and Liverpool are “optimistic that an agreement” can be reached, with the Reds “willing to negotiate.”

Having already had a £59 million bid rejected for the 28-year-old, Bayern are willing to go as high as £65 million.

Signing Rodrygo and Diaz getting his wish to leave could be the ideal outcome for Liverpool, with the Madrid superstar arguably an upgrade.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Hugo Ekitike has arrived in London to begin his medical ahead of a proposed £79 million move to Liverpool. It’s getting closer!

• Liverpool legend Joey Jones has sadly passed away at the age of 70. We send all our best wishes to his friends and family.

• The Reds remain the favourites to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi this summer. An upgrade on Jarell Quansah?

• Federico Chiesa has been linked with six different clubs after his omission from Liverpool’s pre-season squad in Asia. A return to Italy could be on the cards!

• Liverpool reportedly remain “on standby” for Lyon winger Malick Fofana and could “move” for him as an immediate replacement for Chiesa (Sacha Tavolieri)

• READ: Joey Jones: ‘Ate the frogs legs, made the Swiss roll, now he’s munching Gladbach’

More from This Is Anfield This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson has written about the comparisons between Ekitike and Alexander Isak, with the pair far more than just goalscorers: “It is easy to see why Liverpool have prioritised Ekitike and Isak this summer, with the pair similar in terms of style. “Both are wiry footballers with pace to burn, giving them an ability to run in behind. Ekitike is just one centimetre shorter than 6’2? Isak. “They are far more than just goalscorers, though, dropping deep and having the ability to dribble dangerously in tight areas. “The Frenchman averaged 1.6 dribbles per game in the league last season, while Isak averaged 1.2. By comparison, Nunez’s tally was just 0.3.” READ: How Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak compare – finishing, chance creation & more

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admits he would be “very silly” to guarantee that Isak stays put this summer. Just imagine if the Reds signed him too! (TIA)

• Arsenal are said to be on the verge of reaching a total agreement with Sporting CP for striker Viktor Gyokeres, in a deal worth at least £63.7 million (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

• Man United have completed the signing of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, with the Cameroonian joining for around £71million. They might be top-half next season now!

• Sunderland are reportedly set to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka. Good business from the Premier League newcomers! (Ornstein, The Athletic)