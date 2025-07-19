Liverpool “not closing the doors” on Alexander Isak transfer

Liverpool may be pushing ahead with a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, but they are still “not closing the doors” on signing Alexander Isak.

Thursday saw Liverpool turn their focus to Ekitike, following initial talks with Frankfurt earlier in the week, and that saw a first proposal to the Bundesliga side.

While the Frenchman has reportedly agreed personal terms for a six-year contract, the two clubs are yet to finalise an agreement.

That comes with Liverpool “not closing the doors” on their priority target Isak, despite Newcastle publicly insisting the centre-forward is not for sale.

Speaking on YouTube, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Obviously if Newcastle change their mind and decide to sell the player to Liverpool, Liverpool as of today are still open to that.

“Liverpool are not closing the doors to Alexander Isak. He’s the dream target for them.

“So if Newcastle change their mind, Liverpool will also be there.”

There is a sense that the story is not over yet, despite Newcastle knocking back a proposal to sign Isak for upwards of £120 million.

“Newcastle maintain their stance and it has to be respected, no intention to sell the player, but for sure Liverpool have not told Newcastle ‘OK, goodbye’,” Romano continued.

“Liverpool remain there if Newcastle change their mind.

“Otherwise they are continuing their conversations with Hugo Ekitike and Frankfurt are waiting on a second bid after the first one was rejected.”

It is notable that no major journalist – including those on Merseyside – has reported a cooling of interest in Isak from those at Liverpool.

The situation remains unchanged, in fact, despite the overtures towards Ekitike, with it claimed that the club hope to strike a deal for the 23-year-old before they fly to Asia on Monday.

But with Ekitike still poised to feature for Frankfurt in a pre-season friendly on Saturday evening it is certainly a confusing case.

If Liverpool were accelerating their pursuit it is unlikely he would be risking injury before undergoing a medical.

In a report on BBC Sport, Sami Mokbel explained: “Even if their decision to focus on Ekitike comes to fruition, you can expect Liverpool’s interest in Isak to remain.”

That may be common sense, particularly if Isak simply stays at Newcastle, but it raises the prospect of Liverpool signing two strikers this summer – which is feasible if both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz depart as anticipated.

It could also be that their interest in the Swede is parked until next summer, when he would have two years left on his current deal and may be more inclined to push for a move.

Isak himself is the kingmaker in this impasse, as if the 25-year-old makes it clear he wants to join Liverpool, Newcastle may be forced to at least consider a deal.