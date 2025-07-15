Liverpool offer first glimpse inside pre-season training at the AXA

Liverpool have offered the first look inside the AXA Training Centre this summer with footage of the squad arriving for a session in the gym.

The club have understandably been muted in the early days of pre-season after the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, respecting the staff and players’ privacy at the training ground.

Following on from the overwhelming show of support during Sunday’s fixture at Preston, Liverpool have now reopened the doors to their inner sanctum as players report for training.

There is no doubt the players would have given the green light for the cameras to return, with the first glimpse capturing the squad making their way to the gym for their morning session.

Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Giorgi Mamardashvili are the first three faces we see before Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah all follow.

Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch were all shown in good spirits, with Joe Gomez, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk not far behind.

As Liverpool slowly open themselves back up to the world, it is pertinent to remind ourselves of Arne Slot‘s words from the morning of his side’s first pre-season friendly.

He said: “It’s very difficult to find the right words because we constantly debate what is appropriate. What is appropriate in our actions? What is appropriate [for] what we have to say?

“Can we train again? Can we laugh again? Can we be angry if there’s a wrong decision? And I’ve said to them, maybe the best thing for us to do is handle this situation like Jota was.

“And what I meant with that is that Jota was always himself, it didn’t matter if he was talking to me, to his teammates, to the staff, he was always himself. So let us try to be ourselves as well.

“So, if we want to laugh we laugh; if we want to cry we’re going to cry. If they want to train they can train, if they don’t want to train they can not train.

“But be yourself, don’t think you have to be different than your emotions tell you.”

There is no manual for grief, no form of accepted conduct to follow and each player will traverse its challenges differently, but Sunday showed the club will navigate it together.

