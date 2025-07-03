Statements paying tribute to Diogo Jota have been issued on behalf of Liverpool’s directors and owners, with a book of condolences also opened at Anfield.

Following the tragic death of Jota and his brother, Andre, Liverpool FC has been in mourning.

The club have now opened a book of condolence, with fans able to write messages in person and online. You can find the visiting hours here.

A short statement was issued shortly after the news of Jota’s death became public, but now the club have released a message on behalf of sporting director Hughes and FSG’s CEO of Football, Edwards.

The statement read:

There is nothing that we can say in this moment to ease the pain of such a devastating tragedy. We all feel utterly bereft right now. In such heartbreaking circumstances, it is our responsibility to acknowledge the collective grief we are experiencing, to pay tribute to our Diogo, and to offer unwavering support to his family who remain our absolute priority at this time. Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three beautiful children, his parents and wider family are facing an unimaginable loss. This tragic accident has taken not only Diogo, but also his brother, Andre Silva. We mourn them both equally. We must respect the family’s privacy and give them the space to grieve in whichever way they need.

Of course, we – his Liverpool family – are also struggling to come to terms with what has happened. As his teammates, friends and colleagues, we are consumed by shock and sorrow. We know our supporters, his national team, former clubs and teammates and the wider football community share in this grief. This is a tragedy that transcends Liverpool Football Club. In the coming days, we as a club will look to honour our beloved number 20 with the respect and affection he so richly deserves. We will strive to make these tributes meaningful and inclusive of our supporters, to whom Diogo meant so much. For now, we express a love that is filled with deep sorrow and pain. We have lost someone truly irreplaceable. Rest in peace, Diogo. YNWA

The car crash that killed Jota and his brother happened in the early hours of July 3, on the A-52 motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.

It has been reported by local authorities that the tyre of Jota’s Lamborghini SUV burst while overtaking a vehicle, leading to the car skidding off road and catching fire.

The reason for Jota travelling to the UK via car and ferry, rather than flying, is said to be due to surgery he had on a lung issue that affected the 28-year-old’s campaign last season.

Statement from Liverpool’s owners

Liverpool’s owners have also sent a message. On behalf of John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and CEO Billy Hogan, the club posted the following statement:

On behalf of the leadership teams at Liverpool Football Club and Fenway Sports Group, we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our number 20 – Diogo Jota, and his brother Andre Silva. This tragic situation and the reality of it is truly shocking, devastating and has left us numb with grief. We therefore cannot imagine how the immediate and wider family of these remarkable brothers must be feeling. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with them all. We all know what Diogo could do on the field of play and the vital role he played in our successes since he joined this club in 2020. How he quickly became a firm fan favourite, and his song reverberated around Anfield and in stadiums across the world. So many special moments, so many special memories. But beyond the player that we all knew, was a wonderfully humble human being, he was sincere, intelligent, funny, tough and created connections with people everywhere he went. He had a zest for life that was utterly contagious. Diogo was a loving father, son, husband and brother, and we, and everyone who knew him, will miss him deeply as we all try and process the enormity of today. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. You Will Never Walk Alone. Billy, John, Tom, Mike.

You can sign the digital book of condolence here.