Liverpool owners: We want to ‘behave like one of biggest clubs in the world’

Liverpool are in the enviable position as English champions, and CEO Billy Hogan has underlined that the club “want to make sure” they’re behaving like one of the biggest in the world.

Off the back of winning the Premier League title, Liverpool have already invested heavily in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The club’s spending has exceeded £250 million and further additions are expected, which could see Liverpool break their transfer record twice in the same summer if Alexander Isak were to sign.

It has been one statement of intent after another and the show of ambition is reflective of one of the biggest clubs in world football acting as their title suggests.

It has felt a long time coming for supporters and Hogan, when speaking to the Athletic, underlined that very point.

He said: “We also recognise, having won the English league title for the 20th time, that this is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We want to make sure that we are behaving like one.

“Having massive global stars come and play at Anfield, filling out stadiums in Hong Kong and Japan, those are things we expect and want to do.

“We have a huge fanbase around the world who crave success and we’re working as hard as we can to win more trophies.”

Liverpool will invest when ‘it is reasonable and right’

Liverpool’s summer of investment will ensure the chant ‘The Reds have got no money but we’ll still win the league’ will sound ironic next season, but in all the best ways.

It comes as a result of the club’s diligence on and off the pitch under FSG, with ambitions aligned to capitalise on Liverpool’s position of strength.

Hogan added: “The difficulty is if you just look at one individual summer. That probably skews the data. There were a lot of comments made last summer that we didn’t spend enough.

“That was a very public topic over the final weeks of the window a year ago.

“What history has shown during FSG’s stewardship of this club is that we will invest when we think it is reasonable and when we think it’s right.

“The strategy hasn’t changed. If you looked at just this one summer, it would maybe stick out in terms of the overall investment.

“But when you look across all the years, you’ll see that from time to time we have spent significantly and other times we haven’t.

“Credit to Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes, and their team for ensuring that we’re going out there, finding the right players and getting deals done.”

With interest remaining in Marc Guehi and Isak having told Newcastle he wants to explore his options, the Reds do not appear close to ending the flex of their financial muscles.