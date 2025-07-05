Liverpool players and staff attend Diogo Jota funeral

Liverpool players, past and present, and staff attended the funeral of Diogo Jota and his brother in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal on Saturday.

Jota and his brother Andre were laid to rest on Saturday after they passed away in a car crash in Spain on Thursday morning.

Members of Liverpool’s squad, coaches and club officials attended the chapel late on Friday evening, including former players Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Caoimhin Kelleher, Thiago and Fabinho.

Players and staff then arrived for the funeral at 9.30am on Saturday morning, with Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson carrying flower tributes in honour of both brothers.

The flower tributes read ’20’ and ’30’, the respective squad numbers of Jota and Andre.

Also present were former Liverpool coaches Pepijn Lijnders and Vitor Matos and members of the Portugal national team and their manager, Roberto Martinez.

Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo, who played for Al Hilal in the Club World Cup in the US on Friday evening, were also in attendance.

The coffins of Jota and Andre were carried into the church with close friend Neves one of the pallbearers for Diogo; the service lasted for one hour, ending at 11am.

Before the funeral Alisson had heartbreakingly explained that he was an ocean away in Brazil and could not attend but knew he was “well represented by my club mates.”

A book of remembrance has been opened at Anfield, with fans queuing to write their tributes to the Reds’ No. 20, and online.

Hundreds of flowers have now been placed outside Anfield, as well as at his former clubs, Wolves, Porto and Pacos de Ferreira as tributes continue to pour in from across world football and beyond.

Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre.