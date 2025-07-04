Plans for Diogo Jota‘s funeral were announced on Friday and, with players and staff expected to attend, Liverpool’s pre-season schedule has duly changed.

Liverpool squad and staff expected at funeral

A funeral for Jota and his brother Andre Silva will be held in the Igreja Matriz in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal on Saturday morning.

It comes after family including wife Rute Cardoso attended a wake in the municipality on Friday.

According to The Athletic‘s Andy Jones, Liverpool players and staff are among those expected to attend the funeral ceremony on Saturday.

That, along with the emotional impact of Jota’s tragic passing, prompted the decision to postpone the start of pre-season testing.

Liverpool’s postponed pre-season plans

A small group of players, likely comprised of youngsters and those not on post-season international duty, were due to report to the AXA Training Centre for fitness checks on Friday.

But those plans have changed and a phased return will now begin on Monday as Liverpool build up to their first friendly of the summer on July 13.

There is no indication the trip to Preston next Sunday will be cancelled, but plans are understandably still up in the air given the sudden nature of Jota’s death.

Jota had been travelling back for pre-season when his vehicle crashed in northern Spain on Thursday morning – he was due for a checkup on his long-term lung injury on Monday.

Jordan Henderson leads Jota tributes at Anfield

Following the news of Jota’s death a makeshift shrine began to form along 97 Avenue outside Anfield’s Main Stand, and the tributes continued on Friday.

That included former captain Jordan Henderson laying a scarf and flowers after signing a book of condolence in the Anfield Road Stand reception area.

Henderson broke down in tears as he stood in memory of his former teammate, who was also honoured by an Everton delegation including Portuguese-born striker Beto, midfielder Tim Iroegbunam and club legend Ian Snodin.

Mohamed Salah “truly lost for words”

While the players are expected to be making their way to Portugal, many have taken to social media to share their memories of Jota and pay respect to their teammate.

Mohamed Salah posted on X on Friday afternoon, writing: “I am truly lost for words.

“Until yesterday, I never thought there would be something that would frighten me of going back to Liverpool after the break.

“Team mates come and go but not like this. It’s going to be extremely difficult to accept that Diogo won’t be there when we go back.”

Jota set for Community Shield tribute

Liverpool are set to hold talks with the FA and Crystal Palace amid plans for a tribute to Jota during the Community Shield at Wembley on August 10.

With the Premier League champions facing the FA Cup winners in the campaign’s curtain-raiser, the FA are seeking guidance from the clubs over the scale of any memorial.

That is according to BBC Sport‘s Sami Mokbel, with black armbands and a period of silence likely to be considered at a minimum.