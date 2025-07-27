Liverpool players donned a special tribute to Diogo Jota on their shirts during their pre-season match in Hong Kong ahead of a permanent display on next season’s kits.

Liverpool have been seeking ways to honour Jota in consultation with his family, which has already seen his No. 20 shirt retired across all levels of the club.

With the new Adidas kits yet to be officially unveiled, the players are wearing a temporary tribute on their shirts for their two matches on tour that reads ‘Diogo J. 20’.

It resides between the club badge and the Nike logo, and was seen for the first time during the match against AC Milan on Saturday, and will be seen again against Yokohama FM.

The new kits and stadium jackets, though, will have a ‘Forever 20’ emblem printed and that tribute will remain in place for the entire 2025/26 season.

It is important to note that only the players’ shirts and jackets will have the Jota tribute on throughout the season, with it not to feature on the new Adidas kits that supporters can purchase.

The club, however, have informed supporters that they can honour Jota by having ‘Diogo J. 20’ printed on the back of their shirt, with all proceeds to go to the LFC Foundation.

A floral tribute will be laid before kickoff at the games in Tokyo and Anfield, while a special mosaic and minute’s silence will precede the first Premier League game of the season on August 15.

Sir Kenny Dalglish laid a wreath prior to kickoff in Hong Kong as the crowd created a mosaic that read ‘DJ 20’.

As for a permanent memorial, the club are to use items left to honour Jota and his brother Andre Silva outside Anfield to help create a sculpture of remembrance.