LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Notts Forest won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool pre-season friendly vs. Preston WILL go ahead

Liverpool’s opening pre-season friendly away to Preston will go ahead as planned after consulting players and staff following the death of Diogo Jota.

The decision was made to consult players and staff before any final call on whether they would fulfil their opening friendly of the summer.

But Liverpool’s clash with Preston at Deepdale will go ahead as planned at 3pm (BST) on Sunday.

The game will be broadcast live on ITV1 in the UK, which had been the case prior to Jota’s death.

Jota had been travelling back for pre-season when his vehicle crashed in northern Spain last Thursday morning. He was laid to rest alongside his brother, Andre Silva, on Saturday.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 7, 2023: An image of legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly on the seats seen before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Further tributes will be paid to the No. 20 on what will be a highly emotional afternoon for all involved.

It remains to be seen which players will be involved following their return for pre-season, with Jota’s death having a profound affect on his teammates.

Members of Liverpool’s squad, coaches and club officials attended the funeral in Gondomar before a delayed start to pre-season at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday.

In his tribute to Jota, Mohamed Salah spoke of how the No. 20’s tragic passing had left him “frightened of going back to Liverpool after the break.”

“I am truly lost for words,” Salah penned.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 3, 2025: Tributes left by supporters at Anfield following the death of Liverpool Football Club's Portugal international football player Diogo Jota. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Until yesterday, I never thought there would be something that would frighten me of going back to Liverpool after the break.

“Team mates come and go but not like this. It’s going to be extremely difficult to accept that Diogo won’t be there when we go back.

“My thoughts are with his wife, his children, and of course his parents who suddenly lost their children.

“Those close to Diogo and his brother Andre need all the support they can get. They will never be forgotten.”

Florian Wirtz is unveiled as a Liverpool player after his signing at AXA Training Centre on June 20, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The clash with Championship side Preston could serve as an opportunity for the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili to make their unofficial debuts for Liverpool.

Frimpong was among the first players spotted arriving at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday and has already settled back in the northwest following his move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Two players who definitely won’t be involved, however, are Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton, with the pair granted an extended break following their success with England at the U21 Euros.

A new mural for Jota

3BPGGRA Fans sign a mural in memory of Liverpool player Diogo Jota, on Sybil Road near Anfield. The club, as well as fans and football as a whole, are in mourning after the 28-year-old Portugal Diogo Jota his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in Spain on Thursday 3rd July. Picture date: Tuesday July 8, 2025.

A new mural is already underway near Anfield, with fans invited to write their messages and tributes before the final design is completed.

It is located on Sybil Road, near to the Main Stand.

Further murals are also in the works.

