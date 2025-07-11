Giorgi Mamardashvili is yet to be officially unveiled as a Liverpool player but the club have begun the process of integrating their new £29 million goalkeeper.

Mamardashvili’s move to Merseyside has been clouded by the sad passing of Diogo Jota, with Liverpool yet to broadcast any footage from the start of pre-season as a result.

The goalkeeper, whose transfer from Valencia was agreed last summer but only became official this month, has therefore met his new teammates under dreadful circumstances.

Liverpool’s focus on Jota has understandably seen updates from the AXA Training Centre sidelined – including around the arrival of Mamardashvili.

But the 24-year-old has now been added to the club’s official squad list as one of three new additions to Arne Slot‘s goalkeeping ranks.

While Alisson is expected to remain as No. 1 goalkeeper it has been all change otherwise, with Mamardashvili taking over from Caoimhin Kelleher who has joined Brentford.

Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies have departed for loans with Ajax and Crawley Town respectively, meaning new arrivals take the third- and fourth-choice roles too.

Those are filled by summer signings Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi, who will both begin training under returning head of goalkeeping Xavi Valero.

Unlike Woodman and Pecsi, however, Mamardashvili is yet to be photographed in a Liverpool kit nor has an in-house interview been published on the club’s official channels.

??? Giorgi Mamardashvili and his agent Levan Seturidze, on their way to Liverpool. New addition for Arne Slot. ??? pic.twitter.com/ucbfqLS7L7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2025

Mamardashvili flew to Liverpool last Wednesday, the day before Jota’s passing, and it is likely his unveiling was slated for the Thursday.

It remains to be seen whether that will now take place before Sunday’s opening pre-season friendly at Preston, which will include high-profile tributes to Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

There is a chance that the first supporters see of Mamardashvili in a Liverpool shirt will be an appearance either on the bench or on the pitch during that 3pm kickoff at Deepdale.

Similar, fans are yet to see Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez kick a ball as Liverpool players, but all three are expected to be involved against Preston.

Liverpool have faced an unprecedented situation given the death of an active first-team player, and their approach has understandably been to postpone or cancel all other media as tributes are made to their No. 20.

The majority of the squad were able to attend Jota’s funeral in Gondomar on Saturday while Alisson and Luis Diaz made the trip to Portugal for his seventh-day mass on Wednesday this week.

Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai are among those to have been pictured laying flowers at a memorial site outside Anfield – the latter alongside fellow Hungarians Kerkez and Pecsi.